Arts & Culture

Zimmerli Explores Evolution of Armenian Nonconformist Art

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (August 13, 2025) — Nearly 60 artworks — most of which have not been exhibited in decades — reveal a lesser-known cultural landscape of Armenian art during the Soviet era, uncovering hidden perspectives of cultural autonomy within a constrained political system. Topographies of Dissent: Armenian Art from the Dodge Collection, which opens at the Zimmerli Art Museum at Rutgers—New Brunswick on September 27, 2025, features more than 30 artists who captured the ideological, stylistic and aesthetic diversity of Armenian nonconformism from the 1960s to 1990.

Topographies of Dissent is the Zimmerli’s first exhibition dedicated to Armenian nonconformist art, prompting an international curatorial partnership. Zimmerli curator Julia Tulovsky, head of the museum’s Department of Nonconformist Art from the Soviet Union and Arts of Eurasia, collaborated with Lilit Sargsyan, one of Armenia’s leading art critics, and Armen Yesayants, an art historian and curator of the National Pavilion of the Republic of Armenia at the 2024 Venice Biennale. Based in Yerevan, Armenia, both guest curators selected works from the museum’s internationally renowned Norton and Nancy Dodge Collection of Nonconformist Art.

“This is a rare opportunity to rediscover these works, some of which have only recently been researched, attributed or restored,” said Lilit Sargsyan. Armen Yesayants added, “While some were shown in Armenia and the former Soviet Union, many are on public view for the first time ever. It sheds light on an underrecognized chapter in both Armenian and Soviet art history, revealing how Armenian artists navigated ideology, memory and identity.”

Topographies of Dissent reflects the cultural atmosphere of Soviet-era Armenia, which, unlike many other republics, allowed for artistic experimentation and a distinct form of national modernism. Armenian artists historically distanced themselves from the explicitly representational and government-approved style of socialist realism. But rather than framing Armenian art under Soviet rule as a simple binary of resistance and repression, the exhibition proposes a more complex “topography,” where tradition, modernist aesthetics and quiet dissent coexisted. Artwork spans five sections that represent the development of Armenian nonconformist art over several decades: National Landscape: Land, Identity, Dream; Facets of “Formalism”; Abstraction; The 3rd Floor Group: Pop Art, Hyperrealism, and Neo-Dada; and Dystopias of the Evil Empires.

The Zimmerli invites the public to free exhibition-related programs, spanning a variety of interests:

  • Saturday, October 4: Zimmerli curator Julia Tulovsky moderates a panel discussion with guest curators Lilit Sargsyan and Armen Yesayants, followed by a reception. 4 to 6 p.m.
  • Sunday, November 9: Art Together, a free drop-in family art workshop. 1 to 3 p.m.
  • Sunday, December 7: The a cappella trio Zulal, which means “clear water,” performs Armenian village melodies at the museum. 3 to 5 p.m.

Visit zimmerli.rutgers.edu/events for all details closer to program dates.

ABOUT THE GUEST CURATORS

Lilit Sargsyan is one of Armenia’s leading art critics based in Yerevan. Her work focuses on the history of Armenian modern and contemporary art within the broader context of the socio-political history of the U.S.S.R. in the post-Stalin era.

Armen Yesayants is a Yerevan-based curator, art historian and cultural manager. He currently serves as Director of Exhibitions at the Cafesjian Center for the Arts, where he has curated and co-organized nearly 50 exhibitions. His curatorial practice spans both Armenian and international contexts, with a focus on modern and contemporary art, post-Soviet visual culture, and the intersections of ideology, identity and memory.

This exhibition is made possible by the leadership support of the Avenir Foundation Endowment Fund, with additional support from the Dodge Charitable Trust – Nancy Ruyle Dodge, Trustee. Generous support for bilingual text was provided by Art Bridges Foundation’s Access for All program.

ZIMMERLI ART MUSEUM | RUTGERS

The Jane Voorhees Zimmerli Art Museum houses more than 70,000 works of art, with strengths in the Art of the Americas, European Art, Soviet Nonconformist Art and Arts of Eurasia, and Original Illustrations for Children’s Literature. The permanent collections include works in all mediums, spanning from antiquity to the present day, providing representative examples of the museum’s research and teaching message at Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, which stands among America’s highest-ranked, most diverse public research universities. Founded in 1766, as one of only nine colonial colleges established before the American Revolution, Rutgers is the nation’s eighth-oldest institution of higher learning.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
Admission is free to the Zimmerli Art Museum at Rutgers. The museum is located at 71 Hamilton Street (at George Street) on the College Avenue Campus of Rutgers University in New Brunswick. The Zimmerli is a short walk from the NJ Transit train station in New Brunswick, midway between New York City and Philadelphia.

The Zimmerli Art Museum is open Wednesday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. The museum is closed Monday and Tuesday, as well as major holidays and the month of August.

For the most current information, including parking and accessibility, visit zimmerli.rutgers.edu/visit.

The Zimmerli’s operations, exhibitions, and programs are funded in part by Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, and income from the Avenir Endowment Fund and the Andrew W. Mellon Endowment Fund. Additional support comes from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, Bloomberg Philanthropies, and the donors, members, and friends of the museum.

