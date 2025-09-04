UK OECD Watchdog Accepts Human Rights Complaint Against Architectural Firm Following Conduct in Redesign of Shushi, Artsakh

LONDON — The United Kingdom’s National Contact Point (NCP), a major corporate social responsibility agency and watchdog, announced an official examination of UK-based architectural firm Chapman Taylor for violations of human rights related to the company’s redesign of Shushi, Artsakh.

“The UK NCP considers that the reports provided by the complainant underscore the severity of the human rights situation in the sites where Chapman Taylor undertook redevelopment activities,” stated the UK National Contact Point in their Initial Assessment report.

The United Kingdom National Contact Point for Responsible Business Conduct accepted a complaint submitted by Kerkonian Dajani LLP, on behalf of Avan Shushi Partnership, against Chapman Taylor’s redesign of the historic city of Shushi in Nagorno-Karabakh. The complaint alleges that Chapman Taylor’s conduct in redesigning Shushi violated the most respected global corporate responsibility standards by failing to mitigate, and instead contributing to, the adverse human rights impacts suffered by indigenous Artsakh Armenians. The UK NCP concluded that all of the complainants’ cited provisions of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Guidelines warranted further examination and went further by adding two additional provisions—Chapter II, paragraphs 2 and 15 — for consideration.

“Corporate interests play a fundamental role in green-lighting oppressive regimes that violate human rights. The OECD process is crucial to reminding multinational actors that their responsibilities for international human rights extend far beyond balance sheets and corporate donations,” stated Karnig Kerkonian, international attorney and co-founder of Kerkonian Dajani LLP.

In accepting the complaint, the UK National Contact Point has agreed to offer its mediation offices. If the parties cannot reach an agreement through mediation, the National Contact Point will continue forward in its examination and make a final determination on whether Chapman Taylor has acted consistently with OECD Guidelines.

“It is imperative that businesses refrain from supporting projects that contribute to human rights violations. The military takeover by Azerbaijan and its impact on displaced Armenians who were living in Shushi is deeply distressing,” stated Avan Shushi’s lead partner Alec Baghdasaryan.