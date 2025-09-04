  TOP STORIES WEEK   36
 

Karnig Kerkonian
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

UK OECD Watchdog Accepts Human Rights Complaint Against Architectural Firm Following Conduct in Redesign of Shushi, Artsakh

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
59
0

LONDON — The United Kingdom’s National Contact Point (NCP), a major corporate social responsibility agency and watchdog, announced an official examination of UK-based architectural firm Chapman Taylor for violations of human rights related to the company’s redesign of Shushi, Artsakh.

“The UK NCP considers that the reports provided by the complainant underscore the severity of the human rights situation in the sites where Chapman Taylor undertook redevelopment activities,” stated the UK National Contact Point in their Initial Assessment report.

The United Kingdom National Contact Point for Responsible Business Conduct accepted a complaint submitted by Kerkonian Dajani LLP, on behalf of Avan Shushi Partnership, against Chapman Taylor’s redesign of the historic city of Shushi in Nagorno-Karabakh. The complaint alleges that Chapman Taylor’s conduct in redesigning Shushi violated the most respected global corporate responsibility standards by failing to mitigate, and instead contributing to, the adverse human rights impacts suffered by indigenous Artsakh Armenians. The UK NCP concluded that all of the complainants’ cited provisions of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Guidelines warranted further examination and went further by adding two additional provisions—Chapter II, paragraphs 2 and 15 — for consideration.

“Corporate interests play a fundamental role in green-lighting oppressive regimes that violate human rights. The OECD process is crucial to reminding multinational actors that their responsibilities for international human rights extend far beyond balance sheets and corporate donations,” stated Karnig Kerkonian, international attorney and co-founder of Kerkonian Dajani LLP.

In accepting the complaint, the UK National Contact Point has agreed to offer its mediation offices. If the parties cannot reach an agreement through mediation, the National Contact Point will continue forward in its examination and make a final determination on whether Chapman Taylor has acted consistently with OECD Guidelines.

“It is imperative that businesses refrain from supporting projects that contribute to human rights violations. The military takeover by Azerbaijan and its impact on displaced Armenians who were living in Shushi is deeply distressing,” stated Avan Shushi’s lead partner Alec Baghdasaryan.

As alleged in the complaint, Chapman Taylor proceeded undeterred with its work in Shushi amidst ongoing human rights abuses. Avan Shushi, which owns the Avan Shushi Hotel & Tourist Center in Shushi, alleges that Chapman Taylor was engaged to redesign Shushi shortly after the Azerbaijani military took control of the historically Armenian city in November 2020, and that, during its work, Chapman Taylor actively determined the fate of structures within Shushi, even marking buildings and homes for demolition.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
