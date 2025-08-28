  TOP STORIES WEEK   35
 

From left, Dr. Arman Voskerchyan, Anahit Avanesyan, Minister of Health, Republic of Armenia, Dr. Lorky Libaridian, Dr. Aram Kaligian, Dr. Jeffrey Markuns, and Dr. Henry Louis, HENAR Project Manager
Armenia & KarabakhCommunityInternational

Armenian Medical World Congress Spotlights Henar Primary Care programs

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator



MADRID — At the 14th Armenian Medical World Congress in Madrid on July 3-5, the Henar Foundation was highlighted in the progress to transform medical education and strengthen primary care in Armenia. Henar was showcased as an example of how strategic partnerships between the Armenian Diaspora and local institutions can catalyze systemic and sustainable improvements in Armenia’s primary healthcare system.

On the first day of the Congress, Henar cofounder Dr. Arman Voskerchyan moderated the session titled “Health Professions Education: Opportunities for Diaspora-Armenia Partnership.” The session described upgrading models of medical residency education and curriculum development in Armenia. Henar has developed several projects aimed at advancing medical education in Armenia, based on hands-on patient care and evidence-based medicine, to meet international standards. Dr. Aram Kaligian, director of the Boston University – Armenia Medical Partnership, discussed partnering with Henar and the Ministry of Health through the Health for Armenia Foundation’s Healthcare Leadership Program, which was launched in 2024. The Healthcare Leadership Program, of which Henar leads the medical knowledge and skills component, was developed to improve healthcare access and quality in Armenia’s underserved rural communities, and to develop a strong core of highly skilled primary care doctors who will continue to reform and build the Armenian healthcare system in the future.

Dr. Jeff Markuns, director of Boston University’s Global Health Collaborative, discussed BU’s successes in primary healthcare reform in Southeast Asia and southern Africa over the last 25 years, and adapting the model for Armenia. He also described his role as the director of Boston University’s Master’s program in Health Professions Education (HPE), and developing a hybrid degree program set to begin this September for six Armenian doctors. This program aims to empower these leaders with advanced skills, evidence-based education methods, and leadership tools necessary to upgrade Armenia’s medical training system, improve faculty capacity, and ultimately raise the quality of healthcare delivery across the country.

Dr. Henry Louis, Henar program director for the Healthcare Leadership Program and the Master’s in HPE program, described working with Kaligian and Markuns to adapt these models to Armenia, and the challenges that have been overcome.

Finally, Armenia’s Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan joined Voskerchyan, Kaligian, Markuns, Louis and Lorky Libaridian in a Q&A session regarding medical innovation in Armenia and advances in post-graduate medical education.

The following day, Henar’s Community Health Worker Program was highlighted during the session “Preventive Screening: Priority Setting and Development,” moderated by Dr. Kim Hekimian of Columbia University. Louis described his role as Henar program director of the Community Health Worker (CHW) program in Syunik, adapted from the CHW program he helped develop in the West Bank over the past several years. Other highlights included Samvel Kharazyan of the State Health Agency giving an update on Armenia’s progress to providing Universal Health Coverage.

This was followed by a Q&A session in which Deputy Minister of Health Lena Nanushyan joining the panel to field questions regarding developments on the ground in Armenia.

On Day 3, several panelists presented developments in medical education in Armenia during the session titled “Adapting New Models of Post-Graduate Medical Education: The Residency Program,” co-moderated by Aleksandr Bazarchyan, director of the Armenian National Institute of Health (ANIH) and Dr. Jose Maria Lasso. Dr. Lorky Libaridian described the new Pediatric Residency Program developed in 2023 in conjunction with Henar, the MoH, Yerevan State Medical University (YSMU), ANIH, and Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

Libaridian described the challenges of bringing a more clinically-oriented, competency-based medical education model to Armenia in developing pediatricians with the skills to provide patient-centered, evidence-based care that meets international standards. Nanushyan described the Health Ministry’s commitment to the advancement of medical residency education in Armenia. Dr. Khachatur Margaryan described medical residency advances at YSMU, and Dr. Bazarchyan noted the concurrent advances they have undertaken at the ANIH.

The final session, titled “The Essential Need for Strengthening Primary Healthcare in Armenia,” featured Libaridian describing her role as consultant to the World Bank. Henar co-founder Voskerchyan described all the organization’s main projects in Armenia since its founding in 2021. He also described the Pediatric Residency Program which began in 2023, as well as the Healthcare Leadership Program and the Community Health Worker pilot launched in 2024. Finally, Voskerchyan described the upcoming Master’s degree program in Health Professions Education, designed to improve medical education across residency programs in Armenia.

At the closing ceremony, Dr. Vicken Sepilian, president of the Armenian Medical International Committee (AMIC) commended Henar as “a model of how the Diaspora and Armenia can effectively collaborate to bring systemic changes in healthcare.” His remarks underscored the critical importance of aligning efforts across borders to build sustainable health infrastructures.

In her closing address, Avanesyan emphasized the urgent need to prioritize medical education and workforce development amidst evolving healthcare demands. She highlighted the value of reinforcing public-private partnerships and cited Henar’s master’s degree in Health Professions Education program and the Pediatric Residency Program as exemplary initiatives that successfully align multiple stakeholders to achieve important reforms. Furthermore, she announced the imminent launch of Armenia’s first competency-based family medicine residency program.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

Supported by AIFA (Afeyan Initiatives for Armenia) and its global partners, Henar remains committed to modernizing medical education, advancing preventative health, and strengthening Armenia’s healthcare system through innovation, capacity building, and Diaspora engagement.

Founded in 2021 by Noubar and Anna Afeyan, Ruben Vardanyan, and Arman Voskerchyan, Henar aims to contribute to the transformation of Armenia’s healthcare ecosystem. For more information, visit https://henar.am.

