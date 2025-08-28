Armenia, UK Agree to Upgrade Ties to Strategic Partnership

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — On August 26, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, Vahan Kostanyan, and the Minister of State for Europe, North America and the Overseas Territories of the United Kingdom, Stephen Doughty MP, held the second round of the Armenia-UK Strategic Dialogue in Yerevan.

Building on the inaugural meeting of the Strategic Dialogue held in London in 2023, the two parties reviewed the progress achieved and reaffirmed the importance of regular high-level exchanges to further strengthen and expand the bilateral partnership between Armenia and the United Kingdom, the parties said in a joint communiqué .

The parties reiterated their commitment to democracy, rule of law and the protection of fundamental human rights both regionally and globally, based on shared values, respect for international law, democratic principles, and a rules-based international order.

Kostanyan spoke about the country’s efforts in strengthening democracy, advancing the rule of law and protection of human rights, enhancing anti-corruption measures. The United Kingdom commended Armenia’s progress and reiterated its support for the continuation of these reforms.

The parties agreed to upgrade the relationship to a Strategic Partnership. Both parties discussed expanding cooperation in the areas of security and defense, including future high-level engagements, the exchange of defense attachés, and closer cooperation in the fields of cyber security and countering hybrid threats.

In the context of upgrading the relationship, the importance of continuing to deepen economic ties was underscored by both parties. The parties looked forward to furthering business relations and to drive growth through collaboration, including support for Armenia’s inclusive economic development, reform and diversification in partnership with International Financial Institutions. The parties discussed the Armenia/UK Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Armenia recognized the potential of United Kingdom Export Finance (UKEF) to further boost trade and investment.