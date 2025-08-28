Armenian Students Win Three Medals at International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics

MUMBAI, India — Armenian schoolchildren won two silver and one bronze medal at the 18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA), held from August 11 to 21 in Mumbai, India.

The Armenian team was represented by five students from the A. Shahinyan Specialized Physics and Mathematics School: 12th graders Narek Galstyan, Emil Musheghyan, Gor Hasratyan, Vahe Mkrtchyan, and 11th grader Natali Margaryan. Each participating country could present a maximum of five contestants. This year’s Olympiad brought together 288 students from 60 countries.

Silver medals were awarded to Emil Musheghyan and Gor Hasratyan, while Narek Galstyan earned a bronze medal. Vahe Mkrtchyan and Natali Margaryan received honorable mentions for their performance.

The Armenian delegation was led by Hrant Topchyan of the Yerevan Physics Institute and Artashes Mkrtchyan of the A. Shahinyan Specialized School.

Last year, at the 17th IOAA held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the Armenian team achieved three bronze medals.