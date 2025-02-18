From AUA to Harvard Law School on Full Scholarship

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Harvard Law School is one of the world’s most selective law schools, with an acceptance rate of around 7.5 percent. Those odds did not deter Anahit Melkonyan, a student then at the American University of Armenia (AUA). In fact, not only was she accepted, but with a full scholarship.

Melkonyan, 23, started in September and is acclimating well to life in Cambridge.

In an interview, Melkonyan, speaking flawless English, spoke about her journey from Yerevan to Cambridge and many of her stops in between.

While this is her first time in Massachusetts, she had been to the US before. In 2021, she was an exchange student for a semester at Old Dominion University in Virginia, through the State Department’s Global Undergraduate Exchange Program, the undergraduate version of the Fulbright Scholarship. She was one of three Armenian students selected.

“It was life changing. My roommate was Polish. I visited Poland and she visited Armenia. We developed bonds way after our studies finished,” Melkonyan said.

At AUA, she majored in business with a minor in philosophy, politics and economics. Once she finished her exchange program and returned to Armenia, she started working at the Central Bank of Armenia in addition to attending classes. She served as part of the financial sector regulations team with a focus on insurance.