  TOP STORIES WEEK   04
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
04

Week

Latest articles of the week
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet in Moscow on May 9, 2024. (Official Prime Minister’s photo)
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Putin, Pashinyan Discuss Armenia’s Bid to Join EU

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
20
0

YEREVAN (Azatutyun) — Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan telephoned Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, January 17,  to discuss Armenia’s plans to strive to join the European Union, which prompted stern warnings from Moscow.

Pashinyan explained the situation related to Yerevan’s recent steps in the context of relations with the European Union. The Russian leader gave corresponding comments and assessments,” the Kremlin said in a statement on the call. It did not disclose Putin’s comments.

The statement also said they discussed “further deepening of integration cooperation” between Russia and Armenia. “Significant practical benefits from joint work within the Eurasian Economic Union, including for the Armenian economy,” were noted in that context, added the statement.

The Armenian government’s press office said, for its part, that the two leaders discussed “upcoming actions within the framework of the EEU” as well as bilateral Russian-Armenian relations. It said nothing about the Armenian government’s January 9 decision to approve a bill on the “start of a process of Armenia’s accession to the European Union.”

Just hours after that decision, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexei Overchuk warned that the EU membership bid is “incompatible” with Armenia’s continued membership in the EEU, which gives the South Caucasus country tariff-free access to Russia’s vast market.

Russian-Armenian trade has skyrocketed in the last three years, solidifying Russia’s status as Armenia’s number one trading partner and main export market. Overchuk said that a withdrawal from the EEU would not only cause a sharp decline in Armenian exports, but also push up the cost of Russian natural gas and food imported by Armenia.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan said on Monday, January 20, that Yerevan has no plans yet to leave the Russian-led trade bloc. However, Overchuk reiterated afterwards that the bill approved by Pashinyan’s cabinet is viewed by Moscow as the “beginning of Armenia’s withdrawal from the EEU.”

The bill has not been formally included on the agenda of the Armenian parliament so far. It is still not clear when the National Assembly will start discussing it.

Pashinyan and his entourage have been toying with the idea of an EU membership bid as part of their efforts to reorient Armenia towards the West amid increased tensions with Russia.

According to Armenian government data, Russia accounted for over 41 percent of Armenia’s foreign trade in January-November 2024, compared with the EU’s 7.5 percent share in the total.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous 18th Anniversary of Hrant Dink Assassination Commemorated
Next Azerbaijan Begins Trials of Karabakh Leaders, Including Ruben Vardanyan
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaRussia
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.