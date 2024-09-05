China Southern Airlines operates maiden direct flight to Yerevan

YEREVAN (Public Radio of Armenia) — China Southern Airlines operated its maiden direct flight to Yerevan on September 3. Flights on the Urumchi-Yerevan-Urumchi route will be operated with twice a week -on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Armenia’s Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Gnel Sanosyan, Deputy Minister Armen Simonyan, Armenia’s Ambassador to China Vahe Gevorgyan Chargé d’Affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Armenia Chen Min, Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee Mihran Khachatryan, airport director Marcelo Wenden, airline representatives and other guests were at Zvartnots Airport today to welcome the first plane from China.

Sanosyan described the flight as historic. “We think there is a great demand in this direction and it will make life easier and save a lot of time for people who intend to fly from Armenia to China or vice versa. The flights will certainly increase passenger traffic, promote educational and cultural communication between the two peoples.” He noted that the direct flights will also boost trade between the two countries. “This is the result of a consistent policy. We aim to have new directions in the aviation sector, to constantly expand the geography of flight from and to Armenia, which will eventually raise the interest in our country . We will not stop, because there are a number of new directions, and consistent work in this direction is under way. In the near future, we will have similar new flights to major cities and countries of the world,” the minister emphasized.