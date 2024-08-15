  TOP STORIES WEEK   33
 

AIWA Mission Armenia leadership
Armenia & KarabakhCommunity

AIWA Holds Mission Armenia Conference

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
YEREVAN/WATERTOWN — The Armenian International Women’s Association (AIWA) hosted its 9th international conference, “2024 Mission Armenia,” in Yerevan from May 29 to June 4.

Centered around the theme “Local to Global, Uniting for Change,” the Mission Armenia events included an opening reception where the launch of AIWA’s Yerevan Affiliate was announced, a one-day symposium where visionaries and changemakers shared their expertise, a series of Women’s Discussions for Change featuring candid conversations and mission trips. Mission Armenia events were centered around AIWA’s core pillars of education, health and wellness, and economic empowerment for Armenian women.

AIWA held its annual meeting on May 30 at the Zabel Yessayan Center, a partner that provides agricultural research, education, and agribusiness opportunities for women. This trip was a highlight, especially given that the center is named for a prominent Armenian female academic and political activist.

On the same day, the successful launch of the AIWA Yerevan Affiliate took place, marking a meaningful addition to the organization. “Community engagement is crucial not only internally but also for connecting Armenians globally, which is essential for elevating all Armenian women,” said Silva Katchiguian, AIWA president.

On May 31, the Mission Armenia Symposium took place at the Armenia Marriott Hotel Yerevan. The goal was to unify women with a dedicated focus on Armenia to deepen insights into Armenia’s current landscape, engage with entities driving positive change across various spheres, and encourage further communication and collaboration between initiatives prioritizing the advancement of Armenian women’s interests. Panels featured Ministers of the Republic of Armenia and accomplished female experts in various fields, including education, health and social welfare, business and entrepreneurship, advocacy, and human rights.

The speakers offered valuable insights and perspectives, sparking conversations that drive momentum for change and support women. Sheila Paylan, an international human rights lawyer and senior consultant at the United Nations, discussed women’s rights and international law with Karma Ekmekji, a mediation advisor for UN Women. Lea Hakim, Senior Country Economist for Armenia at the World Bank, led a conversation with Sisian Boghossian, former head of the Tourism Committee of the Republic of Armenia, about the impact of diaspora engagement and efforts to create a new image for Armenia to boost tourism across all regions.

Conversations also focused on education, technology, entrepreneurship and women’s roles in leading these advancements. Anahit Avanesyan (Minister of Health), Narek Mkrtchyan (Minister of Labor and Social Affairs), and Zhanna Andreasyan (Minister of Education, Science, Culture, and Sport), contributed valuable insights into policies, gaps, and opportunities for involvement.

One form of contribution and engagement — diaspora volunteering — has grown in Armenia. Arina Zohrabian, executive director of Armenia Volunteer Corps, emphasized the significance of individual action and encouraged everyone to become changemakers. “High engagement of youth and the diaspora is vital to elevating Armenia and supporting our community,” she said.

Co-authors Gayane Aghabalyan and Elmira Ayvazyan presented “The Making of Armenian WonderWoman,” featuring 38 biographies of accomplished Armenian women. These inspiring stories reveal the achievements of notable women often overlooked, challenging social limitations and gender norms, and highlighting their importance in supporting and uplifting women. “The children’s book gives young women and girls strong Armenian figures to look up to as heroes,” said Alice Petrossian, AIWA Board Member and Mission Armenia Co-Chair.

One of the AIWA panels

Just like the remarkable women featured in Armenian WonderWoman, everyday heroes from Artsakh shared inspiring stories about how AIWA’s EmpowerPath Program has transformed their lives.

The event fulfilled AIWA’s mission to unite women through learning, networking, and engagement.

On June 2, “Women’s Discussions for Change,” took place at the American University of Armenia, focusing on discussion and engagement with young Armenian women, regarding holistic approaches to women’s health and wellness in Armenia; accessibility and advocacy; the intersection of women, agriculture, and environmental sustainability; and women’s role in negotiation, diplomacy, and conflict resolution. These topics, especially advocacy and diplomacy, while not typically emphasized, are of great interest to the Yerevan Affiliate. Silva Katchiguian shared, “Women’s involvement in leadership and power is crucial because of the value women bring in shaping peace and navigating international affairs. Women in high-power roles are essential for justice, security and success.”

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator

On June 4, conference attendees met with local AIWA partners. The EmpowerPath Project, one of AIWA’s recent initiatives, supports women from Artsakh by offering education resources in various fields, including technology, beauty, textiles, and food business. HubArtsakh, an AIWA partner where EmpowerPath training is conducted, was a key site for a mission trip that highlighted the program’s impact. During the visit, beneficiaries received certificates for completing their training. “The transformative power of education is evident in the EmpowerPath program, which has exceeded our expectations in helping the women of Artsakh achieve substantial growth and promising futures,” said Zela Astarjian, AIWA Vice President and Mission Armenia Co-Chair.

To learn more about AIWA, visit https://aiwainternational.org/.

