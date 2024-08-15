AIWA Holds Mission Armenia Conference

YEREVAN/WATERTOWN — The Armenian International Women’s Association (AIWA) hosted its 9th international conference, “2024 Mission Armenia,” in Yerevan from May 29 to June 4.

Centered around the theme “Local to Global, Uniting for Change,” the Mission Armenia events included an opening reception where the launch of AIWA’s Yerevan Affiliate was announced, a one-day symposium where visionaries and changemakers shared their expertise, a series of Women’s Discussions for Change featuring candid conversations and mission trips. Mission Armenia events were centered around AIWA’s core pillars of education, health and wellness, and economic empowerment for Armenian women.

AIWA held its annual meeting on May 30 at the Zabel Yessayan Center, a partner that provides agricultural research, education, and agribusiness opportunities for women. This trip was a highlight, especially given that the center is named for a prominent Armenian female academic and political activist.

On the same day, the successful launch of the AIWA Yerevan Affiliate took place, marking a meaningful addition to the organization. “Community engagement is crucial not only internally but also for connecting Armenians globally, which is essential for elevating all Armenian women,” said Silva Katchiguian, AIWA president.

On May 31, the Mission Armenia Symposium took place at the Armenia Marriott Hotel Yerevan. The goal was to unify women with a dedicated focus on Armenia to deepen insights into Armenia’s current landscape, engage with entities driving positive change across various spheres, and encourage further communication and collaboration between initiatives prioritizing the advancement of Armenian women’s interests. Panels featured Ministers of the Republic of Armenia and accomplished female experts in various fields, including education, health and social welfare, business and entrepreneurship, advocacy, and human rights.

The speakers offered valuable insights and perspectives, sparking conversations that drive momentum for change and support women. Sheila Paylan, an international human rights lawyer and senior consultant at the United Nations, discussed women’s rights and international law with Karma Ekmekji, a mediation advisor for UN Women. Lea Hakim, Senior Country Economist for Armenia at the World Bank, led a conversation with Sisian Boghossian, former head of the Tourism Committee of the Republic of Armenia, about the impact of diaspora engagement and efforts to create a new image for Armenia to boost tourism across all regions.