Fundraising Dinner-Dance Supports Armenian Schools in Istanbul

WATERTOWN — The Society of Istanbul Armenians of Boston (SOIAB) held a successful dinner dance at the Tekeyan Cultural Association’s hall in the Baikar Building on May 18, where the guests enjoyed a homemade dinner and danced to the music of the Ed Melikian Ensemble. The dinner was a fundraising event in support of the Armenian schools in Istanbul.

SOIAB has been supporting the Armenian schools in Istanbul since its establishment in 1972. Today there are 16 Armenian schools in Istanbul serving Armenian students from kindergarten to high school. SOIAB’s mission is not only to organize events to raise funds to support these schools but also to bring together the Boston-area Istanbul Armenians.

In her opening remarks, the SOIAB president Dr. Aida Yavshayan welcomed the guests and introduced the organization and its board members.

The Ed Melikian Ensemble (Mel Barsamian – Clarinet, Harry Bedrossian – Keyboards/Vocals, Gary Kasmanian – Dumbeg, Ed Melikian – Oud/Vocals) took over the evening with traditional Armenian and Middle Eastern tunes.

SOIAB would like to thank all who volunteered for the event and all the guests who supported its mission through their generous donations.

Donations may be remitted anytime to Society of Istanbul Armenians of Boston, PO Box 331, Belmont, MA 02478.