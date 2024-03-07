Wolohojian confirmed for Supreme Judicial Court on 6-1 vote

y Katie Lannan

BOSTON (WGBH) — Appeals Court Judge Gabrielle Wolohojian, Gov. Maura Healey’s former romantic partner, was confirmed on a 6-1 vote Wednesday, February 28, as the newest justice of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court.

The vote was conducted by the Governor’s Council, an elected panel that vets judicial nominees.

While Councilor Tara Jacobs, a North Adams Democrat, said her “no” vote reflected her continued concern “around the process and the implications and the experience that brought us here today,” other members asserted they saw the past relationship between Wolohojian and Healey as irrelevant.

“I have never asked a nominee anything about their personal life, and I never will,” said Councilor Terry Kennedy of Lynnfield.

Worcester Councilor Paul DePalo tied in the issue of reproductive freedom, saying he’d talked to Wolohojian about the importance of upholding rights and privileges in Massachusetts “that appear to be at risk on the national level.”