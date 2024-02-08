  TOP STORIES WEEK   06
 

Event Co-Chairs Laura Dirtadian and Valina Agbabian recognizing AUA Co-Founder Dr. Armen Der Kiureghian for his service to AUA
Armenia & KarabakhCommunity

Successful San Francisco Gala Benefits Expansion of AUA Campus

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
23
0

SAN FRANCISCO — On January 27, the San Francisco Bay Area community gathered at the Vision for the Future: Advancing Higher Education in Armenia gala in support of the American University of Armenia (AUA). The event took place at the Marines’ Memorial Club & Hotel in Downtown San Francisco. Through ticket sales, sponsorships, and proceeds from the silent auction, the event raised close to $1.5 million to be directed toward the Build a Better Future With AUA capital campaign, benefiting the university’s ambitious expansion plans.

Hosted by Ella Sogomonian, news anchor and reporter at KRON, the program featured musical performances by Vardan Ovsepian and Astghik Martirosyan and an impressive lineup of notable guest speakers, including Dr. Bruce Boghosian, AUA president; Dr. Yervant Zorian, chief architect and fellow at Synopsys, president of Synopsys Armenia; Rev Lebaredian, vice president of Omniverse & Simulation Technology at NVIDIA; and Michael A. Goorjian, actor, writer, and director of Amerikatsi, Armenia’s entry for the 96th Academy Awards.

Michael A. Goorjian, director, writer, actor of Amerikatski

The evening’s program opened with the national anthems of the United States and Armenia, as well as a prayer by Father Krikor Zakaryan. In their opening remarks, the event committee co-chairs, Valina Agbabian and Laura Dirtadian, recognized the three AUA co-founders: Dr. Armen Der Kiureghian, the late Dr. Mihran Agbabian, and the late Dr. Stepan Karamardian, before a crowd that included many of their peers from the University of California community. Der Kiureghian, the only surviving co-founder, took the stage to be recognized with a token of appreciation.

Boghosian then took the stage to provide an overview of the university, as well as the reasons for the institution’s need to expand: “We now find ourselves refusing students with high SAT scores, and this is a problem because we really don’t want to exclude such talented and promising students. If students at this level cannot secure a position at AUA, they often emigrate, and we would like to do our part to prevent that. So it is time for us to expand once again.”

AUA President Dr. Bruce Boghosian on stage at the AUA Gala

Following Boghosian, Zorian reflected on the success of AUA since its inception: “What AUA has given us so far is extremely impressive. The students graduate, they join the workforce, and work to give back to Armenia, in both the private and public sectors.” He continued to commend the Armenian Diaspora for its efforts, emphasizing the importance of investing in education in Armenia.

Lebaredian then took the audience on a journey, from his upbringing to his personal efforts in helping open NVIDIA’s office in Armenia. He also mentioned a recent update on the country’s approved budget to build a supercomputer, following a meeting between Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and NVIDIA Co-Founder and CEO Jensen Huang. Touting the importance of artificial intelligence, especially for a small country like Armenia, Lebaredian reiterated the need to support this growth through institutions like AUA: “Education is the engine of growth and prosperity, and this is a great opportunity for Armenia to compete on the world stage, despite its size.”

As the final featured guest, Goorjian spoke about his experiences filming “Amerikatsi” in Armenia and the connection he made with his homeland through the process. He also touched on the idea of hope that was conveyed in his film and pressed the importance of collectively looking to the future and how institutions like AUA play a pivotal role in that.

Several alumni were also recognized, including Susanna Avagyan (BSDS ’22), who is continuing her education at Stanford University, and Maykl Hovhannesyan (BAEC ’18, LL.M. ’20), who committed to becoming AUA’s newest ChangeMaker that evening.

AUA Development team (left to right) Lucas Der Mugrdechian, Marianna Achemian, Gaiane Khachatrian, Siranush Khandanyan, Edlin Hovsepian

Presenting the capital campaign efforts, Vice President of Development Gaiane Khachatrian thanked the guests for attending the event, as well as the event sponsors, including benefactors Hagop and Iroula Manuelian as the highest level sponsors, for their continued support of AUA. She also announced the commitment of a new major gift by AUA benefactors Susan Jerian and David Essayan, who pledged a $1,000,000 transformational gift to name a one-of-a-kind auditorium planned to be built in the new AUA building complex. “The expansion of AUA is not merely the addition of new buildings. It’s a commitment to take AUA and the nation in the direction of progress and innovation, all of which translates to Armenia’s advancement,” remarked Khachatrian.

The university’s expansion plans include the construction of three new buildings: science and engineering (Akian family Building), humanities and social sciences (Edward & Pamela Avedisian Building), and the arts (Paruyr Sevak Building), all of which will be connected by an atrium. Along with the enhancement of the University’s existing curriculum and development of new academic programs, the expanded campus footprint will help accommodate rising enrollment trends, which will see AUA’s enrollment almost double in the next five years.

As a leading institution of higher education in Armenia, AUA is driving forward advancement across many disciplines, all of which will boost the country’s national growth. To learn more about the capital campaign, visit https://babf.aua.am.

