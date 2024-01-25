Manoogian School 9th Grader Wins Robofest, Gets Chance to Attend Robotics Olympiad

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — In a remarkable achievement, 9th-grade student Jurius Azar from AGBU Alex and Marie Manoogian School has emerged as the first-place winner at Robofest, Lawrence Technological University’s prestigious international autonomous robotics program for high school students.

Robofest challenges student teams to design, construct, and program autonomous robots capable of independent action. Azar showcased exceptional skills and innovation securing the top spot in the competition.

The victory has earned Jurius Azar an invitation to the 25th International Robotics Olympiad (IRO), the oldest international robotics competition, set to take place in Greece in January. This will be the first time the IRO is hosted in Greece, marking a significant milestone for the global robotics community.

Since its inception in 1999, the International Robot Olympiad has brought together 38 member countries and witnessed the participation of over 1000 students each year. The competition aims to promote scientific thinking among adolescents and foster the development of talent in the field of robotics.

Azar will be representing AGBU Alex and Marie Manoogian School as he competes against peers from around the world. The IRO challenges participants to build and program autonomous robots to earn points in the Robot Game competition, propose solutions to identified problems in the Project category, all while adhering to the Core Values of the competition.

This achievement highlights his exceptional skills and underscores AGBU Alex and Marie Manoogian School’s commitment to nurturing and developing young talent in robotics. The school provides opportunities for students to excel in STEAM-related activities, preparing them for success in an increasingly technology-driven world. Students at the AGBU Alex & Marie Manoogian School refine their skills in the new $2M STEAM Center, opened in the Fall of 2022. The STEAM faculty, known for their compassion and unwavering commitment, consistently encourage students to achieve the next level of excellence in their pursuits.