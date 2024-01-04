  TOP STORIES WEEK   01
 

PartnersGlobal Names Dr. Alex Sardar to Lead New Global Initiative Supporting Nonviolent Social Movements

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
PartnersGlobal announces the appointment of Dr. Alex Sardar as Chief of Party of its Powered by the People (PxP) initiative, supported by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)’s newly formed Bureau for Democracy, Human Rights, and Governance. As the largest single democracy and governance grant awarded by USAID to date, PxP will foster citizen-responsive democratic governance and inclusive development through relationships with non-traditional and diverse partners, including historically excluded and under-represented communities.

Under Sardar’s leadership, PartnersGlobal will ensure that support and resources are available to address the needs, challenges, and opportunities identified by grassroots social movements around the world as they work to bring greater dignity, agency, and prosperity to their communities.

With over 20 years’ experience in grassroots and social justice advocacy and global development, Alex will lead a dynamic team focused on the alignment of project activities and outcomes with PxP’s iterative design and PartnersGlobal’s values and strategic priorities. Foremost among these a responsive implementation and resourcing essential for social movements and activists need to achieve broader dignity, agency and progress for communities around the world.

“Alex is the right person to lead PxP’s complex, global consortium at this moment in history when democratic values continue to be under attack in so many parts of the world. His deep knowledge of civic space and experience coordinating diverse stakeholders will be invaluable assets to PxP,” said co-Executive Director Kyra Buchko. “We are thrilled that Alex will guide implementation of the PxP program, shaping its strategic direction and objectives. including an unparalleled knowledge generation and learning component, which aims to improve industry-wide adaptive practices and upend traditional approaches to development.,” added co-Executive Director Roselie Vasquez-Yetter.

Sardar comes to PartnersGlobal, having held leadership roles in a variety of social justice and development organizations. He served as executive director of the SEEP Network; Chief Innovation Officer at CIVICUS World Alliance for Citizen Participation; and Vice President of Programs at Counterpart International. Prior to joining PartnersGlobal, he built his advisory and coaching practice, supporting philanthropy and social impact clients, with an emphasis on coaching emerging leaders in Global Majority countries. He has worked in more than two dozen countries, including Afghanistan, Armenia, Brazil,: Honduras:, India, Malawi, Senegal and South Africa.

He holds a Doctor of Education degree from Vanderbilt University’s Peabody College, where his research examined systemic (societal) transitions through improvements in vocational education in post-Soviet contexts. He specializes in user-centered design and generative learning through applied developmental and formative research.

“In our troubled world today, ‘people power’ is truly the only thing with the potential to move the struggle for progress and human dignity forward,” said Alex. “I’m a firm believer that when it comes to human dignity, bold, smart, unapologetic action and inclusive spaces are critical. That’s why I’m exceedingly proud to join PartnersGlobal to contribute to PxP, which will serve as a lab to test and learn how to accelerate collective impact.”

PartnersGlobal advances peacebuilding and democratic resiliency promoting open civic space across the globe. Through authentic partnership and accompaniment, inclusive processes, and conflict sensitivity, we help to bring about more peaceful, secure, and accountable societies. For more than three decades, our mission and vision for a more peaceful and prosperous world has centered on the preeminent role of local leadership and locally led problem-solving.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
