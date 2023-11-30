Caroline Consten: ‘I Want to Become the Voice of Armenia’

YEREVAN — When last year at a regular cultural event in Yerevan I was introduced to Caroline Consten, who moved to Armenia from France, I was thinking that this fluent Armenian-speaking woman is a diasporan Armenian, especially when she said how true it would be if Armenians from abroad come and unite in Armenia. And from the further conversation, I was surprised to find out that Caroline does not have any Armenian origins.
Consten, a communications specialist, was born in Paris and worked in many countries (Ethiopia, Niger, Cote d’Ivoire, Iran, Armenia). In recent years, she has lived in Yerevan, received Republic of Armenia’s citizenship and now jokingly introduces herself as Caroline Qonstanyan. “The name is not important; my heart is Armenian,” she says.
My conversation with her took place at her workplace, at the newly opened Nor Aleppo restaurant in Yerevan. It was conducted in Armenian, sometimes in English.
Dear Caroline, was it difficult to learn Armenian?
Very much. I am still learning every day.
And many foreigners living in Armenia, even those of Armenian descent, do not think about learning Armenian.