Architect Arto Kurkjian Receives Boston Architectural College Alumni Award

BOSTON — Arto Kurkjian has been selected for the Boston Architectural College (BAC) Alumni Selfless Labor Award. The award ceremony will be held on the evening of November 8 at BAC. Kurkjian earned a Bachelor of Architecture in 1982. Most recently, he was a senior project manager and construction administrator for Elkus-Manfredi Architects until 2022, and is retired now.

Kurkjian has over 40 years of architectural experience, primarily in the Boston area, specializing in construction documents and construction administration of large-scale mixed-use commercial, residential, educational, healthcare, and science projects. A few of his completed and celebrated projects include Liberty Mutual, Atlantic Wharf, Children’s Hospital, World Trade Center East Office Building, Fidelity Smithfield Campus, MIT Tang Center, Joslin Diabetes Center, 73 Tremont Street, Four Seasons Hotel and Condominium, the Children’s Hospital Pedestrian Bridge, and the West End Garden Garage Residential Tower.

Over the course of his career, Arto held several positions within different Boston architectural firms, developing document management and construction administration workflows with different construction software.

Arlo has been a dedicated volunteer throughout Boston and beyond for years. Since 2004, he has been involved in the design of the Armenian Heritage Park, in addition to serving on the board. He also is the founder of the Society of Istanbul Armenians of Boston, the National Archivist for the Knights of Vartan (a philanthropic Armenian organization), and the Building Committee President for the St. James Armenian Church in Watertown.

Arto also generously gave his time to the BAC, where he participated in AOP Alumni Reviews, and was a member of the Alumni Board, Alumni Council, and the Practice Faculty (2002-2010) for almost twenty years.

Those who want to honor Kurkjian and the other 2023 BAC Alumni Award recipients can come to BAC (320 Newbury Street, Boston) for the 6 p.m. reception and 7 p.m. awards ceremony. Registration is free, at https://funraise.org/give/Boston-Architectural-College/72c76fe4-a5b8-4689-adb7-26861a195dcd/.