Inaugural Pasadena Armenian Festival Set for November 18

PASADENA, Calif. — A coalition of over twenty Pasadena-based Armenian-American organizations is hosting the inaugural Pasadena Armenian Festival at Victory Park on Saturday, November 18, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. The Pasadena Armenian Festival will highlight the Armenian community’s long and productive history in the City of Pasadena, which dates back to 1895. Attendees will be able to dive into the rich tapestry of Armenian traditions, history and culture.

There will be culinary delights for all to savor the flavors of Armenia with a delectable variety of traditional and modern Armenian foods and desserts. Join us and discover unique Armenian crafts, artwork, jewelry and more, all while learning from passionate artisans and local business owners at the cultural and vendor booths. A dedicated children’s play area ensures that our youngest attendees have as much fun as the adults.

Throughout the day there will be performances by prominent Armenian singers and comedians, among others. Talented students of the L & H Tavlian Preschool and Kindergarten, St. Gregory A & M Hovsepian School and Sahag – Mesrob Armenian Christian School will perform as well as local choirs, dance academies, karate schools, and music institutions, all showcasing the vibrant Armenian heritage.

The public is most welcome to join on November 18 at Victory Park and enjoy a day of Armenian culture and fun with new and old friends. Admission is free. For more information, please visit www.pasadenaarmenianfestival.com.