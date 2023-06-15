Connecticut Genocide Commemoration Committee Donates 2023 Proceeds to FAR

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Armenian Genocide Commemoration Committee of Connecticut has elected to donate all income received from this year’s annual program to the Fund for Armenian Relief (FAR) Orphan Initiative, which supports orphaned children in Artsakh. It was the Committee consensus that, given the current challenges in Artsakh, this year’s speaker, topic and donations should focus on Artsakh.

“We are pleased to donate $6,200 toward this worthy project” stated Melanie Kevorkian Brown, Committee Chairman. “We appreciate the generosity of our Armenian American community donating toward this invaluable effort to care for and nurture the orphaned children in Artsakh. The FAR orphan initiative was timely and fitting.”

The Connecticut Committee held its annual program on the 108th anniversary of the Genocide on April 22, at the historic Connecticut House Chamber at the State Capitol. The keynote speaker was Aram Hamparian, executive director of the Armenian National Committee of America, (ANCA).

The mission of the Committee, in addition to honoring the memory of the one and a half million victims and as well as survivors of the Armenian Genocide, is to support programs and events, itself or with other organizations, to inform the public and remember the Genocide. It is in the process of establishing a suitable permanent Genocide Memorial. The committee also assists in the legislative mandate to provide Genocide related curricula in the public schools. Additionally, the committee seeks to present information about developments in the Diaspora and in Armenia.

FAR is dedicated to honoring the past, empowering the present, and ensuring the future for people in Armenia, Artsakh and Javakhk. FAR gives hope, guidance, opportunity and empowerment to those in need. Its work is mainly focused through five chief program areas of education, child protection, economic development, healthcare and social services. Through critical projects in these areas, FAR implements life-changing support, some of which translates into providing refuge and help to children who have suffered abuse and abandonment; empowering youth to excel in school and access higher education; and transforming healthcare professionals into medical ambassadors in their communities.

FAR was born out of a rush to provide emergency assistance to those whose lives were destroyed by a devastating earthquake. More than 30 years later, FAR is a leading player in Armenia’s development, working in solidarity as a trusted partner with Armenians to craft a better future for their nation through transparent, effective, and efficient programs.