Connecticut Genocide Commemoration Committee Donates 2023 Proceeds to FAR

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Armenian Genocide Commemoration Committee of Connecticut has elected to donate all income received from this year’s annual program to the Fund for Armenian Relief (FAR) Orphan Initiative, which supports orphaned children in Artsakh. It was the Committee consensus that, given the current challenges in Artsakh, this year’s speaker, topic and donations should focus on Artsakh.

“We are pleased to donate $6,200 toward this worthy project” stated Melanie Kevorkian Brown, Committee Chairman. “We appreciate the generosity of our Armenian American community donating toward this invaluable effort to care for and nurture the orphaned children in Artsakh. The FAR orphan initiative was timely and fitting.”

The Connecticut Committee held its annual program on the 108th anniversary of the Genocide on April 22, at the historic Connecticut House Chamber at the State Capitol. The keynote speaker was Aram Hamparian, executive director of the Armenian National Committee of America, (ANCA).

The mission of the Committee, in addition to honoring the memory of the one and a half million victims and as well as survivors of the Armenian Genocide, is to support programs and events, itself or with other organizations, to inform the public and remember the Genocide. It is in the process of establishing a suitable permanent Genocide Memorial. The committee also assists in the legislative mandate to provide Genocide related curricula in the public schools. Additionally, the committee seeks to present information about developments in the Diaspora and in Armenia.

FAR is dedicated to honoring the past, empowering the present, and ensuring the future for people in Armenia, Artsakh and Javakhk. FAR gives hope, guidance, opportunity and empowerment to those in need. Its work is mainly focused through five chief program areas of education, child protection, economic development, healthcare and social services. Through critical projects in these areas, FAR implements life-changing support, some of which translates into providing refuge and help to children who have suffered abuse and abandonment; empowering youth to excel in school and access higher education; and transforming healthcare professionals into medical ambassadors in their communities.

FAR was born out of a rush to provide emergency assistance to those whose lives were destroyed by a devastating earthquake. More than 30 years later, FAR is a leading player in Armenia’s development, working in solidarity as a trusted partner with Armenians to craft a better future for their nation through transparent, effective, and efficient programs.

According to Garnik Nanagoulian, FAR’s executive director, FAR has been providing support to families and children who have lost their fathers in the Artsakh wars since the 4-day war in 2016. This support has been made possible through the generosity of communities across the country, including the Knights and Daughters of Vartan and the Connecticut Genocide Commemoration Committee.

Nanagoulian stated, “Thanks to the support we receive, FAR has been able to reach out to about 400 children who have experienced the loss of their fathers on the battlefield in Artsakh. Among them are Lina, aged 8, and Sergey, aged 12, from Syunik Marz. Their mother, Meri, shared, ‘It’s been tough for me to be a single mom, but my kids are my backbone, my motivation to live and move forward. I am grateful for the support we receive, as my only wish is to help my kids have a dignified future.’”

He added, “The impact of the Connecticut Genocide Commemoration Committee’s contribution for these children cannot be overstated. It provides them with an opportunity to grow up in a healthy and nurturing environment, receive an education, and eventually be able to compete on equal footing with their peers.”

To find out more about the organization, visit www.farusa.org/.

 

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
