Armenia Grandmasters Won’t Travel to Baku for World Cup

YEREVAN (PanARMENIAN.Net) — Armenia’s leading grandmasters will not travel to Azerbaijan to participate in the Chess World Cup to be held in Baku from July 30 to August 24, Vice President of the Armenian Chess Federation, Grandmaster Smbat Lputian said on June 12.

According to him, such a decision has been made due to safety concerns.

Grandmasters Samvel Ter-Sahakyan, Gabriel Sargissian, Hovhannes Gabuzyan, Shant Sargsyan and Hayk M. Martirosyan, as well as Elina Danielyan, Anna Sargsyan and Lilit Mkrtchyan from the women’ team had qualified for the World Cup.

Former leader of the Armenian team Levon Aronian, who currently represents the United States, had raised the question earlier: “I have a dilemma. As a person who enjoys the World Cup very much, I would love to take part in the World Cup 2023, but as an Armenian I don’t feel safe traveling to Baku, Azerbaijan. Since FIDE has been promoting the hybrid format I am more than willing to play from place possible.”