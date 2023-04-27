  TOP STORIES WEEK   17
 

President Joe Biden
Armenian GenocideCommunity

Statement from President Joe Biden on Armenian Remembrance Day

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
57
0

WASHINGTON — On Monday, April 24, the White House released a statement by President Joe Biden on the commemoration of the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. The statement appears in full below:

“Today, we pause to remember the lives lost during the Meds Yeghern — the Armenian Genocide — and renew our pledge to never forget.

“On April 24, 1915, Ottoman authorities arrested Armenian intellectuals and community leaders in Constantinople — the start of a systematic campaign of violence against the Armenian community. In the years that followed, one and a half million Armenians were deported, massacred, or marched to their deaths—a tragedy that forever affected generations of Armenian families.

“As we join nations around the world in remembering this painful history, we also reflect on the resilience and resolve of the Armenian people. So many of those who survived were forced to begin new lives in new lands—including the United States. Here and around the world, the Armenian people have met the evil of hate with hope. They rebuilt their communities. They nurtured their families and preserved their culture. They strengthened our nation. They also told their stories — and those of their ancestors — to remember and to ensure that genocide like the one that happened 108 years ago is never again repeated.

“Today, let us renew this pledge. Let us recommit to speaking out against hate, standing up for human rights, and preventing atrocities. And together, let us redouble our efforts to forge a better future—one where all people can live with dignity, security, and respect.”

In addition, several other world leaders, include President Emmanuel Macron of France and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis issued statements.

Macron wrote on Twitter, “This April 24, France commemorates the 108th anniversary of the Armenian genocide of 1915. A day of contemplation to defend the memory of the victims. The symbol of the rebirth of the Armenian people. A testimony of France’s resolute and lasting support for Armenia.”

Mitsotakis tweeted, “Today, on April 24, the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, we pay tribute to those who were so unjustly exterminated. We are vigilant and react to any act that incites discrimination and violence against our fellow human beings.”

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
