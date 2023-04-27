Azerbaijan Sets Up Checkpoint at Lachin Corridor

YEREVAN (Combined Sources) — On April 23, Azerbaijan set up a checkpoint at the Lachin Corridor, close to the Armenian border and in the control zone of Russian peacekeepers, next to the Hakar River bridge.

Baku announced that passport control will be carried out in cooperation with Russian peacekeepers.

However, on April 24, according to Nagorno Karabakh Observer’s posts on Twitter, the Russian peacekeepers seemed to be blocking the work by the Azerbaijani forces for a time. The group posted a video shot from Armenia showing a Russian truck stopped in front of the Azerbaijani troops.

Armenia called on Russia to “eventually fulfill the assumed obligations.”

The Security Council of Artsakh appealed to the parties that signed the tripartite declaration of November 9, 2020, especially Russia, “expecting effective steps in the shortest possible time.”

The US State Department has called to restore the free passage of people and goods through the Lachine Corridor. The United States is deeply concerned that Azerbaijan’s establishment of a checkpoint in the Lachine Corridor is undermining efforts to build confidence in the peace process, US State Department Deputy Spokesman Vedant Patel said .