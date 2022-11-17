  TOP STORIES WEEK   46
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
46

Week

Latest articles of the week
Nora Armani after the performance with fans
Arts & Culture

The Nerkaght Revisited: Coming Home Isn’t Always What You Imagined

by
Christopher Atamian
14
0

NEW YORK — Few non-Armenians at the November 6 performance of Anush Aslibekyan’s 2015 play “Mercedes and Zaruhi” had ever heard of the nerkaght or repatriation movement. In the late 1940s, the soviet government urged Armenians from all over the diaspora to return to their supposed homeland and join the “communist paradise” that awaited them. Similar appeals went out from other soviet republics with important diasporas such as Ukraine. The Armenian call was perhaps the most urgent since that nation had been depleted of more than half its population during the Armenian Genocide and then WWII.

What awaited the repatriated Armenians was far from paradise. For most, it turned out to be a living hell. Some 200,000 Armenians — many of them repats — were imprisoned in Soviet Armenia or sent to die or languish in Siberian gulags or labor camps, a fate shared by writers such as Zabel Yessayan, Gurgen Mahari and Vahan Totovents. Worse yet, they were treated by “native” Armenians with suspicion and jealousy, and referred to by the derogatory slur “akhpar,” a deformation of the Armenian word “yekhpayr” or brother.

Nora Armani has done a splendid job of translating and adapting the original Armenian play to an extended hour monologue that showcases the history, and Armani’s talents with equal vigor. She also produced and directed the play, wearing many hats equally well. In this version, we meet Zaruhi, one of two Armenian sisters from the city of Thessaloniki, Greece, as she is about to board a ship to head for her new life in Yerevan. Zaruhi is an idealist, a true patriot who blindly believes the propaganda that the communist government has entrapped other diasporans with as well. She leaves behind her sister Mercedes, who is more circumspect and warns her — who leaves a beautiful cosmopolitan city on the Mediterranean for some ramshackle new city in the Caucasus? God knows what awaits you, she seems to be warning Zaruhi.

Nora Armani in “Mercedes and Zaruhi”

And she is spot on. Zaruhi arrives in Gyumri — Leninakan at the time — and is picked up at the train station by long-lost relatives. Armani deliciously delivers a scene where on her first night there, they serve a glutinous, yellowish cow’s head for dinner. She lies down sick from the experience — harbingers of catastrophes to come.

Zaruhi becomes a seamstress and begins to prosper through her hard work, but a series of disasters soon unfold. She soon faces betrayal from her native Armenian husband who abandons her for a Russian wife in Russia — still common practice today in Armenia. She is then betrayed by a tenant who is a party apparatchik and loses her home. Her daughter abandons her and her disabled son when she gets married. Despite all these trials and tribulations, the play ends on a note of hope in the 1990s. Independent Armenia, along with Zaruhi herself, seems to have survived an earthquake, a war, and economic collapse.

The multitalented Armani has made performing at the United Solo Theatre a yearly happening. It is a prestigious showcase and this year Armani was on her mark, translating and adapting the original play into English, and then producing and directing the performance. Says Armani: “The full multi-actor play by Anush Aslibekyan exists and I played the lead in it in Armenia, in the Armenian original. This solo version is slightly different from the full play. My work entailed translating the solo play and adapting it by adding some material, to make it clearer to a non-initiated, non-Armenian audience.” Armani also recorded her own voice in Western Armenian in the recorded segment meant to be Mercedes.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Last year’s “Back on the Couch with Nora Armani” was delightful as well, but Armani seems to have hit her stride in this most recent performance, bringing everything in her dramatic repertoire to bear, and moving some in the sold-out audience to tears. She handles the play’s humorous and tragic passages with brio and holds the audience’s attention throughout. Aslibekyan is also an accomplished playwright, dramaturg and author whose work has been performed internationally.

“Mercedes and Zaruhi” won the coveted Armenian Book festival in 2017. The play is now part of the National 10th Grade Curriculum in Armenian Literature — which is a good thing in a newly reborn democracy trying to come to terms with an often-difficult past.

As for Armani, she recently had a part in a feature film, “Absolute Dominion,” and is currently working on a TV miniseries with a Middle Eastern theme.

“Mercedes and Zaruhi” was performed by Nora Armani on Sunday, November 6 at Theatre Row, as part of the 2022 United Solo Theatre Festival.

(Credits: Nora Armani, Performer, Producer, English language adapter; Anush Aslibkyan, Playwright; Vahan Arzruni, Composer; Peder Smith, Sound; Ared Spendjian, Marketing /Design; Mike Dougherty, PR & Digital marketing.Plays

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Henrikh Mkhitaryan Meets with Pope
Next Montreal Chapter Celebrates 75th Anniversary of Tekeyan Cultural Association, Abaka’s 47th Anniversary, Babajanian
Discover more cities:
USA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.