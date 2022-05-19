Blinken Raises Armenian POWs in Call with Aliyev

WASHINGTON (PanARMENIAN.Net) — US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken raised the return of all Armenian prisoners of war from Baku in a phone call with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on May 12.

According to a press release from the Department of State, Blinken and Aliyev discussed “recent positive momentum” and future concrete steps on the path to peace in the South Caucasus, including border delimitation and demarcation, opening transport and communication links, and the release of the remaining Armenian detainees.

“Blinken reiterated the United States stands ready to help by engaging bilaterally and with like-minded partners, including through our role as an OSCE [Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe] Minsk Group Co-Chair, to help the countries find a long-term comprehensive peace,” the Department of State said.