Yaron Weiss: ‘Come to Artsakh!’

Exactly. There are some in Israel too. Israel is a micro-cosmos; you can imagine what is happening in the Diaspora. When Israel was established, people came to fight in the 1973 war, leaving their comfortable lives in the States and elsewhere. Even though we have lots of problems in Israel, also among people, but when it is an emergency, everyone is united and fight sand supports the nation. So the Armenian Diaspora can support just with their presence in Artsakh. Please come tomorrow, don’t wait to book a flight in the summer. And if all these people come, I am sure, there is no power that can break the spirit of the Artsakh people. But they need help. After three visits on the one hand I was happy to see my friends, the landscapes I like, to breathe the air of Artsakh, which is so important for my soul, but on the other hand, it was a sad situation. People lost their families, friends, their houses, even some parts of their body, and they are afraid of the future. Yet even if I have this twin feeling of happiness and sadness, I decided to make this way by Janaparh Trail that still under our control. I walked from Kolatak to Gandzasar – a very nice section going through forest, from Hakobavank monastery through open fields and villages until Vank village. It is fantastic. I published on Janaparh’s website that we still are walking on that road to show everybody, that even you take 75 percent of our territory, we still continue to be there. There is no reason to lose. It is not written in the Bible that Artsakh should belong to Azerbaijan. It is in our hands – of Artsakh’s population, Armenians of the Republic of Armenia and foreigners like me. We can control the situation even if it seems that Russia, Turkey, Iran and the West cannot control them, but we can unify normal people from all around the world to support Artsakh. If you see that Diaspora people almost do not do anything, in that case maybe the future is unclear, but if the people join and help, I am sure we will never lose Artsakh.

What can the Israeli people learn from Armenians and vice versa?

I think there are many things that we should learn from the Armenians. First thing: politeness. Everywhere using public transportation you see how people respect each other, giving seats to women and the elderly. Then, Armenian hospitality is exemplary. People in Artsakh do not hesitate to welcome me even knowing that I am not Christian and I am from a country that sells weapon to Azerbaijan. The family relationship you have at your parties, keeping your homes open for guests is just great. A few years ago my wife and I joined a project to host travelers in our home in Galilea for free. Many people did not understand how it was possible to host foreigners. It is unusual in Israel, but I learned from my Armenian friends that it is very normal and natural. And in Artsakh people even became offended when I want to pay for their hospitality. I also would like to mention the culture. Israel is a very new nation, although the Jewish religion is very old. There is no ancient culture, it is new and undeveloped, while here there are old traditions — the festivals, arts, food. Every Armenian bears in his bag a big package of history. You go by streets and see the portraits of Sayat-Nova, Komitas or Monte Melkonian – you are proud of your heritage, a heritage of a people who always wants peace, who never harmed to anyone, just wanted to protect themselves. You cannot see the same in Turkey – they are proud of killing the minorities. As to what the Armenians can learn from Jews – well, we are very separated people, there are Ashkenazi Jews, Sephardic Jews, many political parties, people constantly fight, almost being racist toward each other, but as I already mentioned, in crucial moments we always unify, cooperate. That is the reason Israel never lost. Another thing: Israel tries not to negotiate under fire. This is very bad for the side that has been attacked. The violence should be stopped and then be negotiated. Recently I observed the situation in the small villages in Askeran, when they were under fire, which did not stop the Armenian government from negotiating with Azerbaijan. If you negotiate under fire, you lose – this is a first rule your government should learn from Israel. The Israelis also were smart to develop a good weapon industry to protect their country and also, they export weapons from many countries, but you cannot develop weapon industry only for the local market. The only problem is that Israel, compared to other countries, sells weapon to dictatorships. Western countries put in place embargos to not sell weapons to Azerbaijan, but Israel does not care about dictatorships. This is something that I am against.

Do the small group of Israeli friends of Armenia have some mechanisms – even minor – to impact the Israeli government to change its attitude toward Armenia?

Just today I met a local politician and we discussed the issue, that it would be reasonable to find somewhere in world a rich Israeli person and give him the position of honorary consul of Armenia to develop contacts between two countries and spend money for Armenian interests. Actually there was an honorary consul in Israel, an Armenian, but we need more. The last months we have Armenian ambassador, which is important, as all these years there was nothing – excluding Armenian community, it was just me with few other people representing the issues of Armenia and Artsakh, but were not official. I should say that soon we are going to organize a forum of Israelis to support Armenia. We do hope that eminent Armenologist Michael Stone with other intellectuals will join us, so we will become the voice of Armenia in Israel. We will cooperate with the Armenian embassy and the local community, as well as try to involve Israeli businesspeople to find cooperation in Armenia. We cannot compete with the big money from Azerbaijan but we can at least start such initiative. For my part I will continue to write articles, bring tourists, make interviews, make contacts. Every tourist I bring here from Israel, becomes friend of Armenia. I am sure, this is my mission!