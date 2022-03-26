Artsakh and Italian Masters’ Clothing Line Collaboration Goes on Auction: Craftsmanship and Artistry of Artsakh Armenians Encouraged through Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Hamalir

By Vic Gerami
GLENDALE, Calif. — Building on their successful first fashion show in Stepanakert in December 2021, the Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Hamalir [“Complex”] vocational school in Artsakh, an initiative of the Christians In Need Foundation (CINF), has launched an online auction to raise funds for future programs.
The Antonia Arslan Armenian-Italian Hamalir was established in the summer of 2021 to help the Artsakh population strengthen and rebuild after the 2020 attack by Azerbaijan and Turkiye. The school offers a variety of courses, programs, and educational opportunities. Last fall, two Italian master-tailors worked closely with their Artsakhtsi students in hands-on workshops. The result was a fall line and a fashion show.
The school has a very ambitious plan that has started with a bang. Among other criteria, they plan to replicate the northern Italian micro-industrial economic system in Artsakh, establish mutually beneficial professional relations between Italian micro-industries and Chambers of Commerce and Artsakh, and bolster the economic infrastructure of the Republic.
Please check out the auction site, view the garments, and place bids.
About Christians In Need Foundation (CINF)