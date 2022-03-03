Jerair Nishanian Foundation (JNF) Mourns the Loss of Scholarship Recipient

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — In the past, the Jerair Nishanian Foundation (JNF) has celebrated the great accomplishments of its scholarship recipients. Unfortunately, in the aftermath of the 44-day war launched by Azerbaijan with the full support of Turkey, JNF scholarship awardees and their families suffered, too.

The Artsakh War changed how 21-year-old Davit Ghulyan views his reality. “Life is not the same as it was before the war; my life is divided into two segments — before and after,” he said.

A few month ago, Davit completed his three years of military service with honors for his brave conduct during the war. He is now back at school, focused on his studies in architecture at the National University of Architecture and Construction of Armenia thanks to assistance from the Fund for Armenian Relief (FAR).

“I have become more considerate of my parents, my friends, and my surroundings,” said Davit. “I now put more thought into things.”

Davit was born and raised in Talish, Artsakh, which is now under control of Azerbaijan. He was in the fifth grade when the family moved to Yerevan so that he could get a better education.

“Talish was my brightest childhood memory,” said Davit, who has been painting since an early age. Prior to starting his military service in 2019, Davit created a couple of paintings depicting the horrors of war. “I don’t know why I made those, but when I look at these works now the war comes right back.”