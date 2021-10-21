Creative Salads from Cupertino’s 1999 St. Andrew Armenian Church Cookbook

CUPERTINO — The Armenian community in Cupertino, California goes back to mid-1950s when a small social group calling themselves the Armenian Society was organized. The first monthly prayer services commenced in 1960 when Dr. Deacon Shahan Sevhonkian arranged with Rev. Fr. Shahe Altounian of St. Vartan Church in Oakland to conduct prayer services in the hospitality room of a San Jose bank.

The first permanent Ladies Society was established in 1963. Throughout this period monthly church services were conducted by visiting priests. On April 15, 1963, twelve women paid their annual dues of $3 and formed an official Ladies Aid. Margaret Hagopian, Rose Hines, and H. Ronnie Henesian were elected to the offices of Chairlady, Secretary, and Treasurer, respectively. The other members were: Betty Espinoza, Sofia Giragosian, Esquhy Henesian, Anahid Nalvarian, Marion Paparigian, Zabel Solakian, Asdghig Soliman, Rose Tootelian, and Roxie Yeram.

These seasonal salad recipes are contributed by Vera Sarkissian and Kim Henesian. They were included in The New Armenian Kitchen Cookbook published in 1999 by the St. Andrew Armenian Church Ladies Society. Vera, the cookbook chairman, says the cookbook committee included: Nadine American, Mary-Louise Essaian, Arlene Hancock, H. Ronnie Henesian, Florence Janjigian, Lucille Kuzirian, Arlene Narlian-Finley, Lorraine Paul, and Madelaine Tolegian.

“In 1999, our committee spent countless hours working together, testing, and proofing each of the recipes, and created a detailed index to make recipes easier to find. Everyone worked as volunteers in this effort, and all funds earned from the sale of the cookbook were donated for the church charitable projects,” says Vera. She adds, “The corrected cookbook link is only available through me at this time; the Kindle one is available through Kindle at $9.00 but still with problems with ingredient listings.”

The New Armenian Kitchen Cookbook is no longer in print, but note:

For Kindle, go to: https://www.amazon.com/Armenian-Kitchen-Andrew-Armenain-Society-ebook/dp/B002S52562/ref=tmm_kin_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=&sr