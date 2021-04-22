  TOP STORIES WEEK   16
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
16

Week

Latest articles of the week
Ani Hovannisian at Hokeats Vank, Monastery of the Spirits, Van
Armenian GenocideArts & CultureCommunity

NBCLX to Air Ani Hovannisian’s ‘The Hidden Map’ Nationwide April 23-25

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
55
0

LOS ANGELES — NBCLX, part of the NBC Universal-owned television stations, announces that it will air filmmaker Ani Hovannisian’s documentary, “The Hidden Map,” nationwide on April 23, 24, and 25, 2021. Recognizing the importance of presenting the Armenian saga as part of the broader human experience, NBCLX has scheduled to run the documentary six times during commemoration week of the Armenian Genocide.

Baydzar and Sarkis, the last full-Armenians of Diyarbakir

“It’s a story for everyone to see and know, and the fact that NBCLX is broadcasting it coast to coast on television, cable, and live stream on LX.com attests to the network’s commitment to telling local stories with exponential impact,” said Ani Hovannisian.  With extraordinary dedication, she made the film that travels back to the ancestral Armenian homeland where silenced voices, relics, and stories have been waiting more than a century to be discovered. While the adventure begins in California, home to the world’s largest Armenian community outside of Armenia, it stretches deep into Turkey with far-reaching global importance.

The Fresno-born granddaughter of genocide survivors, Hovannisian grew up with the unfathomable stories of a generation of men and women who had surmounted all odds to survive and begin life anew.

As a broadcast journalist, Hovannisian has spent a career producing and directing non-fiction stories for television. She always knew she would one day share the Armenian narrative on a grand scale. It came to life when she dared to venture to the forbidden, off-limit lands of her ancestral past and come face to face with The Hidden Map. In Turkey, she met a lone Scottish explorer who, it turns out, had spent the past thirty years documenting the vanishing traces of magnificent Armenian creations now near extinction. The duo trekked throughout the layered landscape of the country, the Scotsman determined to document the physical relics and Hovannisian, the stories of the people who remain, many of them burdened with the wrongs of their forbears, as well as some “hidden Armenians” who today long to claim their true identity. Together, the Scotsman and Armenian-American dug beneath the surface of modern-day Turkey, unearthing buried secrets and the hidden map.

Steven Sim enters the ruins of the City of Ani

The Hidden Map has received several Best Documentary and Audience Choice awards at international film festivals. Most recently, Ani Hovannisian was selected as a finalist for the esteemed Humanitarian Award by the Accolade Global Film Competition.

The hour-long documentary is slated to be shown on NBCLX as follows:

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Friday April 23 :7-8pm Eastern/4-5pm Pacific

Saturday April 24: 12-1pm Eastern/9-10am Pacific and 9-10pm Eastern/6-7pm Pacific

Sunday April 25: 4-5am Eastern/1-2am Pacific; 6:30-7:30pm Eastern/3:30-4:30pm Pacific: 11pm-12am Eastern/8-9pm Pacific

NBCLX is free on broadcast TV (antenna) and cable, and streams live on Roku, Peacock and at LX.com. For a full listing of how to watch, go to www.lx.com/where-to-watch/ .

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Tamara Hinchco: ‘Live in the Present with Passion!’
Next Halvadzhyan Family Escaped Genocide to Create New Lives in Bulgaria But Soon Faced Communist Persecution
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2021 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.