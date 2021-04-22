Tamara Hinchco: ‘Live in the Present with Passion!’

YEREVAN / SAXMUNHAM, UK — British actress and playwright Tamara Hinchco was born in 1938. Between 1954 and 1956 she studied at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts (RADA) in London. From 1959 to 2002 she acted in 37 TV Series (“The Fast Show,” “Ruth Rendell Mysteries,” “The Bill,” “Screenplay,” “Joint Account,” “Blind Justice,” “Rockliffe’s Babies,” “Lizzie’s Pictures,” “Crown Court,” etc.), as well as in movies like “The Private Right” (1966) by Michael Papas, “Justine” (1976) by Stewart Mackinnon. She is also an author of plays, that have been staged in UK.
From her first marriage with TV director David Andrews Tamara has a daughter, Bronwen, and son, Rowan, and three grandchildren from them. For the past 48 years she has been married to stage and screen actor Tom Marshall, with whom she has a daughter, Lucin.
Dear Tamara, I first read about you in the July 9 1960 issue of the Armenian Mirror-Spectator. It was a story about your successful participation in “Twentieth Century Theatre: The Price of Freedom” episode of the “BBC Sunday-Night Play.” After so many years I am interviewing you for the same newspaper, the Mirror-Spectator. Isn’t it symbolic?
Yes, Artsvi, it is symbolic. “The Price of Freedom” was a play by Troy Kennedy Martin, written for refugee year, and I played a Polish Jewish girl, who got separated from her love because she had contracted consumption. Troy and I teamed up three more times.
My next “meeting” with you was in a review of “Unman, Wittering and Zigo,”a TV episode of BBC 2’s “Theatre 625” series. Is there any role you separate in your career?
“Unman, Wittering and Zigo” was a famous story of three boarding school boys coming to a teacher’s house to murder his young wife, but she treated them as friends, offering them cigarettes and drink and they could not go through with it. I suppose the two parts I enjoyed playing the most in television was the Armenian girl Anna in “The Interrogator” again by Troy and playing the deformed girl in “The House of Bernarda Alba.”