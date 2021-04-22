Tamara Hinchco: ‘Live in the Present with Passion!’

You were born in Cyprus, to Armenian mother. Where does her family hail from?

My mother’s roots were in Armenia, my grandfather escaped the Genocide together with his brother. They were in their teens, my grandfather, Minas, ended up in Cyprus and his brother in Boston, in the US. My mother gave me a passion for stories, generosity and a certain amount of trouble. My mother’s name was Vartouhie Katchadourian, she was one of six children in family. Her eldest brother was Ardash. He was the deacon in St Sarkis church in London for many years. Her second brother, Katcho, had his own printing business. The third, Levon, was an architect, who made a life in New Jersey, in the US. Her sister, Sarah, stayed in Cyprus and looked after grandmother. The youngest sister was Anahid; she came to England to get married. My mother was born in Nicosia, Cyprus; I do not know the town in Armenia where her father came from, but she told me they were rich farmers.

After the war in 1945 I was seven and my father and grandfather had died so my mother took me to Cyprus to stay with her mother and two sisters. We sailed on a battle ship and we were there for a year, I attended an Armenian school at the end of the year I could speak and write in Armenian, I’m afraid the skill has gone but I can understand a little.

Please tell us about your play “The Sentence” on Armenian subject you co-wrote with Christina Balit. How it happened, that two British ladies who has Armenian mothers, unified and wrote that play?

Christina Balit married a friend of my husband, who is actor Thomas Marshall. Christina is a very successful book illustrator but she likes writing plays too, so we got together to write an Armenian story. During our research we came across the magazine Ararat and read many stories and we came up with the idea for “The Sentence.”

“The Sentence” was staged at The Old Red Lion Theatre in 1996 with participation of British and British-Armenian actors like Vic Tablian, Adam Hussain, George Savvides, Nanar Vorperian. Among them there was also veteran actress from Armenia Jenia Nersisyan, acting as Mariam. It was unexpected to learn she acted in English in England. What did you think of Nersisyan’s acting?

Yes, some of the actors were only involved with the preliminary reading, which was at The Riverside Studios in a festival of play-readings produced by the Redgraves. The Armenian Centre introduced me to Jenia Nersisyan, and she was perfect casting for Mariam. I helped her with English pronunciation, and she was a total delight to work with.

Do you have other writings on Armenian subjects?

I have only written one play and one film script, “Jews Pass It On,” based on my experience at boarding convent school. It was not filmed, but an option was bought. At the moment I am writing stories for a memoir.

It will be very interesting to read your memoirs! My impression is you have been active in activities of London Centre for Armenian Information and Advice. How recognizable is the Armenian culture in such a huge cosmopolitan megapolis as London is?

That is a difficult question. Certainly, in Acton, where the Armenian Centre is located, Armenians are very well known owing to the many activities they are involved with. Generally, I would say people are more aware of Armenian news, and friends call me to ask for information.

Have you ever been in Armenia or have you visited other Armenian communities of world?

We were to go to Armenia last year with my youngest daughter and a granddaughter but unfortunately the pandemic happened.

Based on your life and work experience, do you have a message for Armenian readers worldwide?

If anyone is interested in what an old Lady has to say, I think one cannot predict the future and one cannot erase the past, so live in the present with passion!