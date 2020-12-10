Evidence of Azerbaijan’s Use of Chemical Weapons Unveiled

YEREVAN (PanARMENIAN.Net) — Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan has visited the National Burn Center and obtained new evidence of the use of weapons of mass destruction containing chemical elements (possibly white phosphorus munitions) by the Azerbaijani armed forces in Nagorno-Karabakh, it was reported on December 7.

Open-source evidence has proved that Azerbaijan used phosphorus and incendiary munitions to start large forest fires in Armenian-controlled areas in Karabakh. Videos of the use of white phosphorous started appearing on social media outlets in early November.

Doctors now report that injuries and swelling (especially of upper limbs) due to the use of chemical weapons, persist for a long time. Burn wounds are deep in some places, have charred edges, bleed at times and are difficult to treat. According to doctors, burns of varying severity in most people differed from those they encountered in their practice.