  TOP STORIES WEEK   49
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
49

Week

Latest articles of the week
Vazgen Manukyan (photo: Fotolur)
Armenia & Karabakh

Opposition Names Vazgen Manukyan Candidate for Prime Minister

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
0
0

YEREVAN (Armenian Public Radio) – The 17 opposition forces demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have named Vazgen Manukyan as their candidate for the post of Prime Minister.

“Vazgen Manukyan will be the opposition’s candidate for the post of prime minister. After Pashinyan’s resignation, we want to create a transitional government, which Manukyan will head,” leader of the Hayrenik [Homeland] Party Artur Vanetsyan told reporters after the meeting of the council of the 17 parties.

According to him, Vazgen Manukyan will present his platform at the meeting of the opposition on December 5.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has indicated on many occasions that he has no intention to resign.

The protests against PM Pashinyan were triggered by the signing of a trilateral statement on cessation of hostilities in Nagorno Karabakh.

Vazgen Manukyan was the first prime minister of Armenia, from 1990 to 1991. From 1992 to 1993, Manukyan held the post of defense minister.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

He was elected to Parliament thrice and ran for president in 1996, 1998 and 2003.

SHARE
Previous French National Assembly Joins Senate to Call for Recognizing Independent Artsakh Republic
Discover more cities:
Armenia
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2017 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.