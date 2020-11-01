Proposal to Launch Armenia-Artsakh Reconstruction Bonds: Open Letter to PM Pashinyan

The R. H. Nikol Pashinyan
Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia
Yerevan, Armenia
Dear Mr. Pashinyan,
In 1951 Israel had barely emerged from an existential struggle to create Jewish state in the middle of an ocean of enemies. Yet in the midst of truly life-threatening circumstances, Israeli Prime Minister Ben Gurion called for the vast Jewish diaspora to participate in the building of this state surrounded by mortal enemies.
I would not establish necessarily a one-to-one parallel between the case of Jews seventy years back in Israel and that of Armenians today in Artsakh and Armenia. We Armenians are currently much better off!