Some 100,000 Armenian Angelenos Protest Turkish-Azerbaijani Violence against Artsakh at LA March

Tigran, a 17-year-old Glendale High School student, who had been leading chants like “Shame on Aliyev” and “Shame on Turkey,” continued marching as he passionately shared his thoughts. He said: “A ceasefire that’s not going to be respected is not what we need. We need the world to come together and stop Erdogan and Aliyev from killing innocent Armenians. Our local representatives have done a great job of bringing attention to the issue, but we need to have a greater voice in the media through events like this where people come together. We need the Armenian diaspora to come together. We no longer have the privilege to live in our own lands; the majority of it has been taken away. We’re all in different corners of the world and we all want to represent Armenia the best we can.”

Raya, a 20-year-old UCLA Public Affairs student ardently exclaimed: “We’re out here on the streets of Los Angeles protesting the Azeri occupation of Artsakh and the violation of the ceasefire that was agreed upon. Being the largest diaspora community of Armenians in the world, Los Angeles Armenians want to make their voices heard in our community. Being here [at the march] is such an overwhelming feeling of unity that hits really deep.”

US Congressman Adam Schiff was one of the many speakers to address the mass of Armenian demonstrators gathered in front of the Turkish Consulate of Los Angeles. He said, “Despite this illegal war, the people of Artsakh are still standing. The people of Armenia are still standing, and we are standing with them. Armenia and Artsakh did not seek war, they seek only to live in peace, to build prosperous, stable democracies… It is past time for Azerbaijan and Turkey to face consequences for their actions. A regime that would use its weapons to bomb churches and schools is not a regime that should receive a dime of U.S. military assistance.”

Following the March for Victory, demonstrators made their way over to the CBS Studios building to protest the network’s biased coverage of the situation in Artsakh.