Armenian Gandzak: Historical Background

The Soviet Republic of Azerbaijan not only affirmed Gandzak as part of its territory, along with the whole Northern Artsakh, but also appropriated Mountainous Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh in Soviet formulation) and Nakhichevan. Elizavetpol-Gandzak was renamed Ganja, then Kirovabad (in 1935), which became the second city of the republic. In Soviet times it was still full of Armenians. It had a population of about 40,000 Armenians who, despite national legal restrictions and pressures, continued their Armenian national life. It is noteworthy that a number of buildings in the city were created by the designs of Armenian architects. The city had Armenian schools, press; in 1935-1949 there was an Armenian theater.

In 1988, when the Artsakh liberation movement began in Nagorno Karabakh and Armenian SSR, after the massacres of the Armenians in Sumgait city of Azerbaijan, the Armenian-populated districts of Kirovabad-Gandzak were also attacked; massacres and destructions began. Only due to a well-organized self-defense did most of the local Armenians escape physical destruction and move to Armenia and Artsakh. Armenian Gandzak was completely emptied of Armenians, and especially after the liberation of Nagorno Karabakh, in already apparently Turkified Gandzak (which was again renamed Ganja) and its environs, as well as in all settlements of Azerbaijan in general, all Armenian traces began to be eliminated through state programs.

Through monstrous historical falsification, which started in Soviet times, Baku historians considered all the Armenian chroniclers from Utik-Artsakh to be of Caucasian Albanian or Azeri (!!!) origin, and the local churches were considered Albanian. However, many Armenian churches did not escape destruction. The hands that smashed thousands of khachkars in Jugha (Julfa), also destroyed or damaged the churches of Gandzak and its environs. Thus, Azeri vandals completely destroyed the churches of Holy Saviour, Holy Mother of God and St. Thaddeus. The St. John the Baptist Cathedral, where the Armenian liturgy was celebrated until 1988, was turned into a club, desecrated by mughams, after the Armenian inscriptions were removed. St. Sargis Church was renovated in Turkish style and turned into a museum. As for St. Gregory the Illuminator Church, as it withstood Turkish artillery volleys in 1918 and could not be destroyed, by erasing all the Armenian symbols, it became called Albanian (about this see Samvel Karapetyan’s book Northern Artsakh (Armenian-language, Yerevan, 2004).

It should be noted that the destructive hand of the Turks hit the local Persian culture as well. According to the most accepted opinion (which is nonetheless disputable), Nizami, a great Persian poet, was born and lived in Gandzak. A mausoleum was built in his traditional shrine in 1947 by the design of Armenian and Russian architects. For a long time, the Azeris appropriated the greatest Persian classic poet that had not written a single line in Turkish, and moreover, despised the Turkish language (due to their petrodollars the Azeris even erected his statue in the park of Villa Borghese in Rome in 2012 as a great Azerbaijani poet). The Azeris also sought to replace Persian inscriptions on the shrine with Turkish ones.

This infuriated Iran a lot. In an official protest Bahman Dari, the Deputy Minister of Culture and Islamic Orientation of Iran said: “Having no cultural values, Azerbaijan is forced to attribute to itself the values ​​of other countries. Such a step by Azerbaijan cannot be called anything, but cultural theft” (see Azg daily, 2013, No. 151). Meanwhile, when Azerbaijan, in incomparable proportions, not only stole, but also ruthlessly destroyed Armenian cultural values, the world remained and still remains indifferent…

It is sad and symbolic that today Kars and Smyrna, which suffered the same fate, are declared sister cities of Gandzak. At the same time, I must say that the warm feelings we have for our cherished places in Kars, Mush, Van and Western Armenia in general, should also be directed to the occupied territories of Armenian Gandzak and all the Eastern Armenian sites too, as integral parts of our homeland. Therefore, it is necessary to know well and keep alive the historical memory of the lost homeland, so to be ready and competent to make up for our losses in case of opportune time. In the case of Gandzak during the Artsakh liberation war, there was such an opportunity, which, unfortunately, we could not use.

I am sure that the future will provide new opportunities for the return of our losses. The witness of it is liberated Artsakh.