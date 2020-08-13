Dr. Christina Maranci to Speak on Ani Cathedral, its Sculpture, and its Inscriptions Revisited

FRESNO — Dr. Christina Maranci, Arthur H. Dadian and Ara T. Oztemel Associate Professor of Armenian Art Department of Art History at Tufts University, will give a virtual presentation on “Ani Cathedral, its Sculpture, and its Inscriptions Revisited” on Thursday, September 3, at 7 p.m.

The presentation is part of the Fall 2020 Lecture Series of the Armenian Studies Program and is supported by the Leon S. Peters Foundation. All Lecture Series events will take place online, and not face-to-face, through the Fall 2020 semester.

Ani Cathedral is one of the most famous monuments of Armenian architecture, and indeed, of world architecture. But there is still much to be learned about it. This lecture gives an overview of the building, the way it has been studied, and poses some new questions. Building on my recent discoveries of the frescoes in the sanctuary, Maranci will focus on the architecture, inscriptions, and sculpture of the exterior.

Maranci is chair of the Department of Art History of Tufts University. She graduated from Princeton University with a dissertation on Medieval Armenian Architecture in Historiography: Josef Strzygowski and his Legacy. She is the author of The Art of Armenia: A Critical Art History of Ancient and Medieval Armenia, with a concluding chapter on cultural heritage (New York and London: Oxford University Press, 2018) and Vigilant Powers: Three Churches of Early Medieval Armenia (Turnhout: Brepols, 2015). She has published numerous articles and essays on Armenian art.

The lecture will be on Zoom Conference, and registration is required. Use this link to register: https://bit.ly/armenianstudiesmaranci.

For more information about the lecture visit www.fresnostate.edu/armenianstudies.