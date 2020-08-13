Greece Accuses Turkey of ‘Threatening Peace’ in the Mediterranean

ATHENS (DW) — Greece has called a military meeting after Turkey resumed a mission looking for gas reserves near a Greek island. Erdogan has meanwhile called for dialogue to resolve ongoing issues between the two NATO members.

Greece on Monday, August 10, accused NATO ally Turkey of “threatening peace” in the eastern Mediterranean after Ankara resumed searching for oil and gas near the remote Greek island of Kastellorizo.

The Greek foreign ministry said that Turkey’s decision to deploy a seismic research ship constituted a “new serious escalation” and “exposed” Turkey’s “destabilizing role.”

The Greek ministry said the country “will defend its sovereignty and its sovereign rights.”

The office of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he had spoken to EU Council President Charles Michel and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Stoltenberg urged respect for international law during his conversation with Mitsotakis.