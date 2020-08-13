  TOP STORIES WEEK   33
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
33

Week

Latest articles of the week
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis
International

Greece Accuses Turkey of ‘Threatening Peace’ in the Mediterranean

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
0
0

ATHENS (DW) — Greece has called a military meeting after Turkey resumed a mission looking for gas reserves near a Greek island. Erdogan has meanwhile called for dialogue to resolve ongoing issues between the two NATO members.

Greece on Monday, August 10, accused NATO ally Turkey of “threatening peace” in the eastern Mediterranean after Ankara resumed searching for oil and gas near the remote Greek island of Kastellorizo.

The Greek foreign ministry said that Turkey’s decision to deploy a seismic research ship constituted a “new serious escalation” and “exposed” Turkey’s “destabilizing role.”

The Greek ministry said the country “will defend its sovereignty and its sovereign rights.”

The office of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said he had spoken to EU Council President Charles Michel and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Stoltenberg urged respect for international law during his conversation with Mitsotakis.

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

“The situation must be resolved in a spirit of Allied solidarity and in accordance with international law,” Stoltenberg tweeted.

“Let us all come together as Mediterranean countries and find a formula that protects all of our rights,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday in a national address after a meeting with his own ministers, striking a comparatively conciliatory tone.

“We cannot allow [nations] to ignore a big country like Turkey and try to imprison us to our shores.”

Turkey dispatched the research ship Oruc Reis to the region on Monday — just three days after Erdogan said he was tired of waiting for the outcome of sporadic talks held in the past month with Greece and the EU’s current presidency holder, Germany.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Treaty of Sévres and Cilicia Special Section: The Final Destruction of Armenian Cilicia
Discover more cities:
GreeceTurkey
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2017 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.