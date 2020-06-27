Armenian-Egyptian Artist Rita Kevorkian Truly A Rising Talent

By Maydaa Nadar
CAIRO — Her father and grandfather were born in Egypt. Her great-grandfather fled to Egypt, escaping the Genocide. She is the fourth generation of her Armenian family. Meet Rita Kevorkian, the Armenian-Egyptian artist whose paintings depict the richness of both countries at their finest.
“Armenia represents my roots. At the same time, Egypt is my home country, where I was born and raised, and the place where I live and where I wish to spend the rest of my life,” articulated Rita in this regard.
At the age of 8, Rita started painting. Her family and school noticed, and moreover, praised her talent. They have been continuously motivating her to develop. Her paintings relate vividly world events and the topics that affect society.
“My artwork focuses on what serves humanity, what improves society, and on showing the beauty in everything God created. I try my best to spread optimism and hope and to convert negativity to positivity,” says Rita. She recently composed more than 20 paintings that revolve around the COVID-19 topic, for instance.
“I believe that art is a magical weapon, an effective one that is able to battle plenty of dilemmas. It is the soft power of all time,” she said. Some of the young artist’s paintings address violence against women.