  TOP STORIES WEEK   26
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
26

Week

Latest articles of the week
Armenia & Karabakh

New Group of French Doctors Arrives

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
13
0

YEREVAN (Armenpress) — A second group of French doctors arrived in Armenia on June 24 together with the representatives of the Armenian Diaspora, Head of the French medical team Alexandre Mignon said at an online briefing in Yerevan.

“It was a great honor to be hosted in Armenia and be able to assist Armenia in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. We managed to assist as much as possible, help and share our knowledge, and to what extent it was appropriate, we are very satisfied for that. Moreover, in my delegation, which consisted of 10 people, no one was Armenian, but I think that all approached the issue in an Armenian way. The next mission will arrive in Yerevan on Wednesday. This time the mission will include representatives from the Diaspora who were very happy for coming to Armenia to provide support,” the he said.

The first group of French doctors arrived in Armenia via a special flight on June 15 to help the healthcare system to battle the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The French doctors conduct their mission in the St. Gregory the Illuminator hospital, the Scientific Center for Traumatology and Orthopedics and the infection department of the St. Mary medical center.

 

Get the Mirror in your inbox:
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
Topics: COVID-19
SHARE
Previous Primate Joins Online Forum on Racial Injustice and Responsibility
Next Armenian-Egyptian Artist Rita Kevorkian Truly A Rising Talent
Discover more cities:
ArmeniaFrance
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2017 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.