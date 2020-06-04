  TOP STORIES WEEK   23
 

Heritage Park Hosts Cooking Demo for What Unites Us Series

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
BOSTON — David Aleksanyan, owner of the Arsenal Catering Group, will demonstrate Armenian dishes for “Celebrating What Unites Us!” series, a virtual program sponsored by the Armenian Heritage Park.

The program will take place on Friday, June 12 at 10 a.m. via ZOOM.

This virtual cooking series, a collaboration of Age-Friendly Boston, OLDWAYS (a food and nutrition nonprofit) and Friends of Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway, is being offered during the COVID-19 pandemic to keep people connected, coming together.

The series was launched two years ago to celebrate the immigrant experience while building community and cross-cultural understanding and promoting healthy and active living – an exciting collaboration of Age- Friendly Boston, The KITCHEN at Boston Public Market and Friends of Armenian Heritage Park. Each month highlighted the cultural heritage of many residents of the City of Boston and beyond. All first met at Armenian Heritage Park on The Greenway where a community leader shared his/her immigrant experience. Many walked the Labyrinth. Then walked to The KITCHEN at the Boston Public Market where a chef prepared a signature dish for all to enjoy for lunch and conversation, supported by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts.

