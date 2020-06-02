Looting and Arson Hit Armenian-Owned Stores in Southern California

LOS ANGELES/LONG BEACH, Calif. – According to reports on news and social media, Armenian-owned stores were among the victims of rioters and looters in various parts of Los Angeles and Southern California over the last weekend as social order broke down following widespread protests of the Floyd George murder of May 25.

Among these were stores pillaged and set on fire in the downtown jewelry district on Friday night, May 29.

(a video of the destruction at the Khachadourian family jewelry store in downtown Los Angeles which took place sometime after midnight on May 30)