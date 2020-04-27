Chess in Los Angeles Goes Virtual in the COVID-19 Era: The Saga of the American Chess Academy

The students were split into five groups by their chess ratings, Abrahamyan said. Zoom was used for lessons and various chess websites or programs were used for demonstrations. She would share her screen, with a chessboard, and give a lecture. Audio was on but not video, to avoid distractions.

There are two sessions per week for each group. Abrahamyan organizes tournaments among the students on a website and observes.

Abrahamyan said that there were some advantages to this setup compared to physical lessons. She said, “It gives me more control than you have in a classroom…The students are generally respectful. Though sometimes they speak out of turn, that always happens.”

Another difference is in the structure of the lessons. The classroom lessons, Abrahamyan said, were one hour long, including 40-45 minutes playtime with corrections and 15 minutes of lecture, and for the advanced group, one and a half hours long, including one hour of playtime. The online version is more lecture, with less playtime, as this is harder to do.

Abrahamyan said she hoped that the students will play more on their own to make up for these constraints. She also said she noticed that some are more engaged now, as they do not have their friends around to provide distractions and fool around as much.

Abrahamyan estimated that perhaps half or a bit less of the students at the Glendale chapter have continued online. Perhaps, she said, some of the parents are waiting to see if things will turn back to normal soon, while others are struggling financially.

The Long-term Outlook

While Zoom classes may help, Ambartsoumian still was concerned. He said, “When there are no tournaments, and we not see each other, it is like other sports like basketball or football. When there are no competitions, it will die. It would take a lot of work to turn this into an interesting system.”

Abrahamyan said that it is very different playing online. It is hard to focus as much and the same tension of playing in a physical tournament is not there. Interestingly, the quick play or shorter time per game open tournaments held online at present also are problematic because of the possibilities of players cheating. Prestigious tournaments in the past were not usually held open or online and generally are with classic time control (lasting 5-6 hours per game).

At present, the academy uses various third-party websites to assist in online lessons, but Ambartsoumian said that if the COVID-19 situation continues for a long time, it would be necessary to make more expenditures on their own website. It would not make sense to do this if the situation would end in a month or two, he said.

If it did end, with the practicing of social distancing continuing, Ambartsoumian said the academy would try to reopen physically too. He said, “We can do it the way restaurants are doing it, only using a small percentage of their full capacity.”

The future appears unclear for chess because of the uncertainty about how society will manage the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The American Chess Academy is discussing the situation with some of the schools with more active programs and making proposals for May.

Ambartsoumian said, “If this lasts a long time, with the uncertainty and most parents having lost their incomes, I don’t know how it will end.” Those who are having trouble paying rent will not be able to send their children for chess lessons.

One bright side is that Ambartsoumian said it is becoming more practical to give chess lessons to students living outside of California now. Abrahamyan noted that several people from different parts of the country have contacted her for lessons.

For more information on the American Chess Academy, see its website or Facebook site.