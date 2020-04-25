By Brian Day, with reporting by Alexandria Hernandez
16-Year-Old Boy Killed in Crash amid Los Angeles Armenian Genocide Anniversary Caravan
LOS ANGELES (KTLA.com) – A 16-year-old boy was killed and four other teens were hurt in a rollover crash on the 10 Freeway in Los Angeles’ Jefferson Park neighborhood Friday. Witnesses reported the incident involved a car taking part in a caravan marking the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, authorities said.
The crash took place about 3:20 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway near Crenshaw Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
A 16-year-old boy was at the wheel of a 2019 Dodge Charger, with three other 16-year-old boys riding as passengers, when he lost control, according to the CHP.
“For reasons still under investigation, (the driver) failed to maintain control of (the Dodge) and collided into the center divider wall,” the CHP said in a written statement. The car flipped onto its roof, throwing one of the passengers from the wreckage.
All four teens were taken to a hospital, where the victim who had been ejected from the car was pronounced dead, officials said.
The driver and two other passengers were being treated for injuries described by the CHP as moderate.
Investigators said they could not independently confirm the witness reports of the Dodge being involved in a caravan commemorating the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.
“The cause of this collision and sequence of events are still under investigation by the California Highway Patrol Central Los Angeles Area,” according to the CHP statement.
Video posted to social media claiming to show the moments just before the crash show a car swerving back and forth across traffic lanes, with people hanging out of each rear passenger window, before spinning out of control. The video was subsequently deleted.
A bunch of young Armenian kids in a caravan for the Genocide Anniversary were just in a big accident on the 10 East by La Cienega. They are dangerously picking each other up off the floor and dragging victims that flew out the vehicles to the side. pic.twitter.com/TpRCFlZUyO
— Memo Torres (@el_tragon_de_LA) April 24, 2020
