16-Year-Old Boy Killed in Crash amid Los Angeles Armenian Genocide Anniversary Caravan

LOS ANGELES (KTLA.com) – A 16-year-old boy was killed and four other teens were hurt in a rollover crash on the 10 Freeway in Los Angeles’ Jefferson Park neighborhood Friday. Witnesses reported the incident involved a car taking part in a caravan marking the anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, authorities said.

The crash took place about 3:20 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the 10 Freeway near Crenshaw Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

A 16-year-old boy was at the wheel of a 2019 Dodge Charger, with three other 16-year-old boys riding as passengers, when he lost control, according to the CHP.

“For reasons still under investigation, (the driver) failed to maintain control of (the Dodge) and collided into the center divider wall,” the CHP said in a written statement. The car flipped onto its roof, throwing one of the passengers from the wreckage.

All four teens were taken to a hospital, where the victim who had been ejected from the car was pronounced dead, officials said.