Megerdchian Law Offers Scholarship against Drunk Driving

GLENDALE, Calif. – The attorneys at Megeredchian Law have recognized that distracted driving is a dangerous epidemic and one that continues to grow each year.

Megeredchian knows that something needs to change. That is why it is offering a $1,000 scholarship for students willing to advocate against the distracted driving epidemic with poems, essays, posters, videos, or images promoting the importance of distraction-free driving.

The Break The Habit Distracted Driving Scholarship is eligible for US citizens entering or attending an accredited university or law school in the United States as a full-time student. Applicants must maintain a GPA of 3.0 or above. The following materials must be submitted to lawofficeofalexmegeredchian@ gmail.com by August 31:

– A completed scholarship application form

– A media piece (essay, poem, photo, illustration, video, animation, etc.) advocating against distracted driving

– A certified copy of the student’s transcript

– An acceptance letter from an accredited university (if the student is an incoming freshman)

Scholarship URL: https://megeredchianlaw.com/ distracted-driving- scholarship/