  TOP STORIES WEEK   15
 

Top Stories

Most read stories of the month
15

Week

Latest articles of the week
Community

Megerdchian Law Offers Scholarship against Drunk Driving

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
3716
0

GLENDALE, Calif. – The attorneys at Megeredchian Law have recognized that distracted driving is a dangerous epidemic and one that continues to grow each year.

Megeredchian knows that something needs to change. That is why it is offering a $1,000 scholarship for students willing to advocate against the distracted driving epidemic with poems, essays, posters, videos, or images promoting the importance of distraction-free driving.

The Break The Habit Distracted Driving Scholarship is eligible for US citizens entering or attending an accredited university or law school in the United States as a full-time student. Applicants must maintain a GPA of 3.0 or above. The following materials must be submitted to lawofficeofalexmegeredchian@gmail.com by August 31:

– A completed scholarship application form
– A media piece (essay, poem, photo, illustration, video, animation, etc.) advocating against distracted driving
– A certified copy of the student’s transcript
– An acceptance letter from an accredited university (if the student is an incoming freshman)

Scholarship URL: https://megeredchianlaw.com/distracted-driving-scholarship/

Get the Mirror in your inbox:

Please do not call the office with questions regarding the scholarship; all questions should be sent to the above email.

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
SHARE
Previous Daron Yacoubian Advances on Disney + Shop Class Competition Show
Next Armenian American Pharmacists’ Association Ready to Help Those in Need, Donates Masks to Armenian Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
Discover more cities:
USA
Get the Mirror-Spectator Weekly in your inbox:
Facebook Twitter
Copyright © 2017 — The Armenian Mirror-Spectator. All Rights Reserved.