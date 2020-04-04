  TOP STORIES WEEK   14
 

Daron Yacoubian's spacecraft
Arts & CultureCommunity

Daron Yacoubian Advances on Disney + Shop Class Competition Show

by
The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
72
0

GLENDALE, Calif. – Daron Yacoubian, 14, has advanced with his team to the semifinals of Shop Class, the Disney + competition show series.

Daron Yacoubian

This show, hosted by actor Justin Long, features teams of young builders, who are tasked with designing, building, and testing unique creations. In each episode, a panel of experts will evaluate and test their work based on design creativity, and build functionality.

Watching a launch behind a protective barrier: from left, the 3 judges, the host Justin Long, and Daron’s team (Daron, Marco and Coach Kim)

Daron was selected from over 5000 students nationwide to compete in this show.  Daron, along with his partner Marco and Coach Kim, are one of 6 semifinal teams vying for a spot in the finals. They will be building and launching spacecrafts capable of transporting egg payloads.

The six semi-finalist teams

Episode 107 “Ready to Launch” will air on Friday, April 10 on the Disney + streaming service. Tune in to cheer Daron and his team on. Daron is the son of Dr. and Mrs. Stephan and Maro Yacoubian of Glendale, California.

 

The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
