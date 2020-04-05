Armenian American Pharmacists’ Association Ready to Help Those in Need, Donates Masks to Armenian Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

WALTHAM, Mass. – The Armenian American Pharmacists’ Association (AAPA) of New England donated 160 face masks at the end of March to the Armenian Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (ANRC) in Jamaica Plain, Mass.

On March 26, it came to the attention of the AAPA that the nursing center was running out of masks. The AAPA president, Sossy Yogurtian, contacted Vice President Ripsime Guyumdzhyan and asked her to hold aside 160 masks at the pharmacy where she works, Union Pharmacy in Newton Centre. The next day AAPA paid for these masks and delivered them in person as a donation.

Yogurtian stated, “We decided to donate the face masks from AAPA as an example of how our organization cares for our elderly and how during difficult times it does what it can to help the community.”

AAPA then informed its members about the availability of masks at the Union Pharmacy. The Armenian American Medical Association in the Boston area was also informed and some of its members bought them for personal protection. AAPA also spread the word that if anybody needs this or other personal protection equipment to contact Yogurtian (syogurtian@comcast.net).

Yogurtian declared, “First and foremost, our hearts go out to anyone who’s been impacted by the virus, either directly or indirectly. Our thoughts are especially with those who are sick, to whom we extend our heartfelt wishes for a full recovery. And while we recognize how difficult these times are, we feel blessed for having such a strong support system in each other. We’re all in this together. And we will pull through together.”