Challenges Confronting the Armenian Community of East Jerusalem: An Interview with Prof. Bedross Der Matossian

This week, The president of Zoryan Institute, K. M. Greg Sarkissian, interviewed Prof. Bedross Der Matossian, who was born and raised in Jerusalem, on the state of the city’s Armenian community. The interview took place after a video by a Turkish public broadcast service, TRT World, was uploaded to YouTube on July 3 and was circulated on social media. This video drew renewed attention to reports of harassment and intimidation directed at Christian clergy, nuns, and members of the Armenian community in Jerusalem’s Old City. Der Matossian, one of the leading scholars of the modern history of Jerusalem and the Ottoman Empire and is a member of the Zoryan Academic Board. He is a Guggenheim Fellow and Professor of Modern Middle East History at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.
GS: Prof. Der Matossian, thank you very much for agreeing to speak with the Institute from Jerusalem to provide some insight into the challenges that Armenians are facing. The Institute was recently sent a video from a Turkish public broadcast service, TRT World, which reports on the blatant mistreatment of Christian clergy, nuns, and civilians in the Armenian quarters located in East Jerusalem. We would like to hear your opinion on this video.
Prof. Bedross Der Matossian: The video is on point in depicting the persecution and harassment of Armenians and community members in East Jerusalem at the hands of ultra-nationalist religious groups. However, I wonder why they have not produced a documentary depicting the persecution of Christians over the past 150 years in the Ottoman Empire and modern Turkey.
I welcome efforts to raise awareness about the persecution of Christians and other minorities in countries such as Israel. At the same time, it would be fair and consistent to acknowledge the persecution, decimation, and, in many cases, annihilation suffered by the Armenian, Greek, and Assyrian populations of the Ottoman Empire and later the Republic of Turkey.
These communities experienced genocide, discrimination, forced displacement, massacres, and other forms of persecution under both the late Ottoman and modern Turkish states. A balanced historical account should recognize the suffering of all affected groups rather than focusing selectively on one case.
GS: Could you provide our readers with some more context when you are comparing the Christians in Anatolia versus the Christian population in Israel now?