Children’s Opera Celebrates Triumph over Evil

Tumanyan wrote his fairy tale with a cast of animals: the Tyrant is the Fox, the victim is the Cuckoo, who lives in the hollow of a tree, the outsider is the Crow, and the tyrant’s Nemesis is the Dog. Author Anush Asakhanyan adapted Tumanyan’s fairy tale for the stage, and composer Jenny Asatryan created the music.

As in their first opera production, some leading parts are portrayed by young girls, the Cuckoo, a female, by Shushan Grigoryan, the Fox, by Marie Bishoposyan, and the Crow by Lily Martirosyan. The large chorus is mixed.

The action opens with The Cuckoo, who happens upon a tree and finds in it a hollow where she settles with her three newborn chicks. The Fox comes onto the scene, claims ownership of everything, the mountain and the tree, and threatens to return with an axe to chop down the tree unless the Cuckoo hands over one of her chicks. Out of fear and with a heavy heart, she complies. But the Fox is not satisfied. He returns once again and demands another chick, and the Cuckoo, still intimidated by his threats, sacrifices the second of her brood.

It is only when the Crow, a bird of wisdom, happens on the scene that the dynamic shifts. Hearing the Cuckoo’s weeping, he asks and learns of the Fox’s evil threats and actions. The Crow gives her courage, telling her the Fox’s claims are lies; How can the Fox say the mountain is his? Or that the tree is his? The Crow declares that they belong to everyone. And not only that; he tells her the deceptive Fox has no axes to chop down the tree. In short, she should stay firm and not be afraid.

When the Fox returns for the third time and repeats his claims to own the mountain and the tree, the Cuckoo denounces him in song, as a liar and deceiver, a ruthless, insatiable beast. She sends him away, declaring that she is no longer afraid. Yes, she tells the Fox defiantly, it was the Crow who revealed the truth to her. The Crow returns just in time and lures the Fox into a bush where a dog, lying in wait for him, pounces upon the evil beast. Before leaving the scene, the Crow draws the lesson, that sooner or later evil will be punished.

A second, shorter piece performed by the young opera group was also based on a fairy tale, this time of Russian origin, and very popular in Armenian. Titled “Grandpa and the Turnip,” it was adapted for the stage by composer Daniel Ghazaryan, and tells the story of an old man who plants a turnip that grows so big that he cannot harvest it alone. Only a massive group effort can solve the problem. If existing forces unify and in a common effort deploy whatever resources are available, no matter how meager, then they can achieve their goals.