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Cast of “The End of Evil
Armenia & KarabakhInternational

Children’s Opera Celebrates Triumph over Evil

by
Muriel Mirak-Weissbach
48
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YEREVAN — In times of political conflict, where aggressive forces wield superior military and geopolitical power to subjugate weaker forces, the strategic choice the latter face often appears as between appeasement and resistance.

In the small town of Nor Hachn, Armenia, a children’s opera recently premiered its musical-theatrical contribution to this age-old debate. Taking a page from a fairy tale written by beloved national poet Hovhannes Tumanyan (1869-1923), “Chari Verjeh,” or “The End of Evil,” Garen Garibyan, founder and director of the children’s opera group, has presented a powerful depiction of the struggle against tyranny, in which the intended victims, unified in defying an insidious aggressor, fight for their rights and claim victory.

Garibyan, who had worked for decades in America as a singer, actor and director, returned to Armenia after independence and in 1992 set up the Shushi Music School and Music School Society. His work with children flourished until 2020 with Azerbaijan’s aggression. He moved with his staff, the children and all theater requisites to Stepanakert and started anew. The second music school, inaugurated in 2022, lasted only a year, again due to Azerbaijani aggression. In September 2023, they joined the rest of the Artsakh population on the deportation route to Armenia. This time they left everything behind, except personal belongings they could carry.

The Fox demands that the Cuckoo sacrifice her chick.

Refusing to capitulate to depression, Garibyan and his wife appealed to earlier supporters in Germany for financial help. The Association for the Promotion of an Ecumenical Memorial to Genocide Victims in the Ottoman Empire (FÖGG), co-founded by human rights proponent Tessa Hofmann, fundraised to provide resources to restart his opera project. The Mirak-Weissbach Foundation also joined the campaign. This time, refugee children from Artsakh joined with local youngsters and the group of 35 young musicians started singing and acting under Garibyan’s direction.

The first opera they produced and performed in spring of 2024, was also inspired by Tumanyan; entitled, “The Wolf,” it also depicted the struggle between good and evil.

The plot of the new opera, “The End of Evil,” presents a familiar conflict between a tyrannical ruler and his subjects. At first, they try to control his wrath by appeasing him, but to no avail. Only with the arrival of an outsider endowed with wisdom does the strategy shift. The outsider rejects the ruler’s ultimatum, deploys wisdom instead of sacrifices, and succeeds in leading the tyrant to his downfall.

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Tumanyan wrote his fairy tale with a cast of animals: the Tyrant is the Fox, the victim is the Cuckoo, who lives in the hollow of a tree, the outsider is the Crow, and the tyrant’s Nemesis is the Dog. Author Anush Asakhanyan adapted Tumanyan’s fairy tale for the stage, and composer Jenny Asatryan created the music.

As in their first opera production, some leading parts are portrayed by young girls, the Cuckoo, a female, by Shushan Grigoryan, the Fox, by Marie Bishoposyan, and the Crow by Lily Martirosyan. The large chorus is mixed.

The action opens with The Cuckoo, who happens upon a tree and finds in it a hollow where she settles with her three newborn chicks. The Fox comes onto the scene, claims ownership of everything, the mountain and the tree, and threatens to return with an axe to chop down the tree unless the Cuckoo hands over one of her chicks. Out of fear and with a heavy heart, she complies. But the Fox is not satisfied. He returns once again and demands another chick, and the Cuckoo, still intimidated by his threats, sacrifices the second of her brood.

It is only when the Crow, a bird of wisdom, happens on the scene that the dynamic shifts. Hearing the Cuckoo’s weeping, he asks and learns of the Fox’s evil threats and actions. The Crow gives her courage, telling her the Fox’s claims are lies; How can the Fox say the mountain is his? Or that the tree is his? The Crow declares that they belong to everyone. And not only that; he tells her the deceptive Fox has no axes to chop down the tree. In short, she should stay firm and not be afraid.

When the Fox returns for the third time and repeats his claims to own the mountain and the tree, the Cuckoo denounces him in song, as a liar and deceiver, a ruthless, insatiable beast. She sends him away, declaring that she is no longer afraid. Yes, she tells the Fox defiantly, it was the Crow who revealed the truth to her. The Crow returns just in time and lures the Fox into a bush where a dog, lying in wait for him, pounces upon the evil beast. Before leaving the scene, the Crow draws the lesson, that sooner or later evil will be punished.

A second, shorter piece performed by the young opera group was also based on a fairy tale, this time of Russian origin, and very popular in Armenian. Titled “Grandpa and the Turnip,” it was adapted for the stage by composer Daniel Ghazaryan, and tells the story of an old man who plants a turnip that grows so big that he cannot harvest it alone. Only a massive group effort can solve the problem. If existing forces unify and in a common effort deploy whatever resources are available, no matter how meager, then they can achieve their goals.

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Again, the children displayed remarkable talent and competence, showing on the stage that the message of the opera applies to their own performance. The cast included Shushan Grigoryan as Dad, Marina Nazaryan as Grandmother, Anush Isakhanyan as Granddaughter, Marianna Aghajanian as the Dog, Victoria Gevorgyan as the Cat, and M. Mirzakhanyan as the Mouse.

Fables and fairy tales are the tools to teach moral social behavior to children (and adults); in the pieces chosen by Garibyan, the message is that perseverance, unified resistance to evil, and the refusal to capitulate to intimidation or superior force are necessary to establish a moral order in society. And no one has proven that better than Garen Garibyan. After having viewed the video of these operas performed by the children of Nor Hachn, Tessa Hofmann congratulated the director: “It is an overwhelming, moving testimony to your cultural work in music education and, at the same time, to your tireless energy: wherever you go — or have been forced to go — you take that energy with you. You are a role model to me, and I bow down before you.”

 

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