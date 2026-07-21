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Netanyahu Blocks Armenian Genocide Recognition Bill after Pressure from Azerbaijan, Haaretz reports

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The Armenian Mirror-Spectator
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By Nate Ostiller

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was pressured by Azerbaijan into blocking a bill already approved by the government to officially recognize the Armenian Genocide, the Israeli media outlet Haaretz has reported, citing an unnamed source.

The reporting follows a month of uncertainty about the progress towards recognition after the Israeli government unanimously approved the proposal, put forth by Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, in June. This information comes on the heels of the announcement last week that the government was pulling the bill.

At the time, Sa’ar called the move to recognize the genocide “a moral duty.”

The initial steps were met with widespread skepticism, including in Armenia, with many viewing the possible recognition as a geopolitical game that said more about Israeli tensions with Turkey than a genuine desire to recognize the genocide.

The Israeli government’s approval of the resolution drew intense criticism from Azerbaijan and Turkey, with the latter accusing Israel of seeking to ‘cover up its own crimes’ in Gaza.

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Azerbaijan, which is allied to both Turkey and Israel, called the move “a matter of serious concern” and urged the Israeli government to “reconsider” what it called the “distortion of the historical facts surrounding the events of 1915.”

According to Haaretz, Baku’s disapproval did not stop at statements, but went as far as to dispatch influential presidential aide Hikmat Hajiyev to pressure Netanyahu to drop the bill.

However, Sa’ar’s office denied to Haaretz that Netanyahu had forced the vote to be cancelled, ‘but did not provide an alternative explanation’ why the bill was not brought to a vote.

‘There is a government decision [to recognize the genocide], and it was approved unanimously’, Sa’ar told Haaretz.

‘It will not be changed, and that is the important and historic fact’.

(This article originally appeared on the website www.oc-media.org on July 20.)

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