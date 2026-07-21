Polish Archaeologists Discover Complex Ancient Water Distribution System in Armenia

By Ewelina Krajczynska-Wujec

Archaeologists have identified more than 1,000 kilometers of ancient and modern water-management features near the former Urartian city of Argishtikhinili in Armenia, uncovering evidence of a vast irrigation system that helped transform the Ararat Basin into the agricultural heartland of the ancient kingdom more than 2,700 years ago.

Using satellite imagery and remote sensing techniques, researchers from the University of Warsaw and the National Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Armenia mapped an extensive network of canals, riverbeds and streams around the archaeological site.

Their findings, published in the journal Antiquity (https://doi.org/10.15184/aqy.2026.10344), shed new light on the scale of hydraulic engineering undertaken during the Kingdom of Urartu, also known as the biblical kingdom of Ararat.

The researchers identified a total of 1,019 kilometers of water-management infrastructure. This included approximately 135 kilometers of probable ancient canals, nearly 420 kilometers of ancient riverbeds and streams, around 429 kilometers of modern irrigation canals and about 36 kilometers of ancient canals still clearly visible in the landscape. Many of the preserved canal sections lie close to Argishtikhinili, indicating they were directly connected to the ancient urban center.

The findings suggest that irrigation in the region was not limited to isolated agricultural plots but formed part of a coordinated, large-scale infrastructure program designed to support farming across much of the Ararat Basin.