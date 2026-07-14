Israel Suspends Parliamentary Vote on Recognizing Armenian Genocide

By Etgar Lefkovits

TEL AVIV (JSN.org) — A critical Israeli parliamentary vote on recognizing the violence against Armenians by the Ottoman Empire during World War I as a genocide has been suspended, an Israeli official said Sunday, July 12.

The move comes at a delicate diplomatic time with the region facing renewed turbulence following the breakdown of a ceasefire with Iran over its persistent attacks in the Gulf. It also follows a NATO summit in Turkey last week at which Ankara pushed U.S. President Donald Trump to acquire American F-35 fighter jets.

The Israeli Cabinet had unanimously approved a proposal last month to classify the violence as genocide amid fast-deteriorating ties with Turkey over Erdogan’s inflammatory language against Israel, and a vote had been planned in the Israeli parliament to give final approval to the move.

The Israeli official told JNS on July 12 that the vote had been suspended.

The Knesset is set to go to summer recess at the end of the week and will be out of session until the October 27 national elections.